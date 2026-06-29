Maine Marine Patrol to Focus on Boating Under the Influence and Boating Safety Over 4th of July Weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Marine Patrol will once again be looking out for anyone violating Maine’s boating under the influence laws and sharing safety information during the national Operation Dry Water weekend, July 3-July 5.

Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard as well as local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that focuses on deterring boaters from boating under the influence (BUI) of drugs or alcohol.

“Maine Marine Patrol Officers will be conducting targeted patrols along the coast from Kittery to the Canadian border focused on boaters who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Maine Marine Patrol Major Rob Beal.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 20% of deaths.

“Boating under the influence is a preventable crime,” said Major Beal. “The Maine Marine Patrol strongly encourages boaters to stay safe by remaining sober while boating.”

While Operation Dry Water focuses on recreational boaters, the recent boating under the influence arrest of a commercial fisherman from North Haven whose crew member died when he fell overboard underscores the risks of drinking and operating any type of boat.

“Environmental stressors such as sun, wind, noise, and the movement of the boat while on the water intensify the effects of alcohol or drug use on an individual while boating,” said Major Beal. “Boaters can become impaired more quickly on the water than on land. Staying sober not only protects the boater but also everyone around them.”

Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher is against the law in Maine. BUI laws pertain to all vessels, from rowboats and kayaks to the largest ships.

Since the Operation Dry Water Campaign began in 2009, law enforcement officers nationwide have removed 7,954 impaired operators from the water contacted more than 3.3 million boaters during the annual three-day weekend to spread the message of the danger of boating under the influence.

In 2025 the Maine Marine Patrol checked hundreds of recreational boats during Operation Dry Water details along the Maine coast, which resulted in numerous summonses and warnings for boating safety violations.

“Education and outreach are key in this effort,” said Major Beal.” “Our officers will not only focus on enforcement but will also share information on safe boating practices with recreational boaters they encounter.”

“Marine Patrol will emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets,” said Major Beal. According to the latest US Coast Guard statistics, drowning accounted for 76% of deaths where the cause of death was known, with 87 percent of those victims not wearing life jackets.

In Maine, all children 12 and under must wear a life jacket. Adults don't have to wear them, but they must be available on board for every occupant.

Marine Patrol Officers will also be checking for compliance with a new law which requires that anyone born on or after January 1, 1999 must be at least 12-years old and must take a boater safety course to operate a recreational boat with a motor that is 25 horse-power or greater on coastal or inland waters. This year, the requirement applies to people who are between 12 and 27 years of age.

These boaters must possess and present a boating education certificate to a Marine Patrol Officer for inspection upon request.

Visit the Boating Safety and Education Course page on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website for more information on the law, education courses, exemptions, and frequently asked questions.

Marine Patrol officers will also be sharing important safety messages with paddlers. “An important issue for paddlers is water temperature,” said Major Beal. “Maine’s ocean temperatures, even in summer, can be extremely cold, and the weather can change very quickly,” said Major Beal. “We strongly encourage paddlers to dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. We also urge paddlers to wear a life jacket at all times while on the water, file a float plan, have proper communications and navigation equipment, and check the weather before you go.”

For more information on recreational boating safety, visit https://www.maine.gov/dmr/marine-patrol/boating-safety#recreational

