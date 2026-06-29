Custody Credits Accrue as to Each Case Even if Global Plea

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a defendant is not entitled to share credit for time spent in custody awaiting resolution of five separate cases across all matters simply because he enters a global plea and is sentenced to concurrent terms at a single sentencing hearing, resolving a split among the courts of appeal as to how to interpret the governing statutory scheme.

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