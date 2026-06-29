CEQA Exemption Applies if Expansion to Use Is ‘Negligible’ Regardless of Environmental Risk

A proposed modification to an existing facility qualifies for an exemption to the statutory scheme requiring an administrative evaluation of a project’s environmental impacts if the proposal involves “negligible or no expansion” to the use of the property, regardless of any ecological effects caused by the changes, the California Supreme Court held yesterday.

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