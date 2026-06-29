Distemper found in raccoon population in Pocatello and Chubbuck

Over the last three weeks, Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region personnel have been responding to numerous raccoon calls from the public in the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas. These reports have included observations of raccoons “acting sick” or lethargic, even appearing injured or lingering in plain view during daylight hours—which is not typical raccoon behavior.

Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson of Pocatello says that reports from the public have recently increased, with him taking raccoon calls even on weekends and after hours.

“Almost daily we get a report of a raccoon that appears sick or acting abnormally,” Peterson says. “Some callers have reported that the animals appear blind or like their eyes are ‘glued shut’. Raccoons have also been observed out in the open just sitting on a sidewalk or in someone’s driveway during the middle of the day.”

Such reported symptoms and behaviors can be typical of canine distemper, a highly contagious disease caused by a paramyxovirus, and in fact, one of the raccoons submitted for testing came back positive for the disease. Additional carcasses are awaiting testing.

Dr. Nicole Walrath, wildlife veterinarian with Idaho Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health & Forensic Laboratory says, “Canine distemper is a widespread disease primarily affecting canids, raccoons, and skunks. It is not transmissible to humans. Clinical signs typically include discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, coughing, weight loss, fearlessness around humans, among other symptoms.”

Canine distemper is always present at some level within certain wildlife populations, with most wildlife distemper cases occurring in the spring and fall. However, it is not known why so many raccoons are apparently displaying distemper symptoms in this part of southeast Idaho at this time. What is known is that this disease is almost 100% fatal to animals like racoons and skunks.

What should you do to protect your pets?

Transmission occurs from contact with infected saliva, urine, feces or respiratory secretions from infected animals. The virus is resistant to cold, and the majority of cases in domestic dogs occur in the fall and winter. The disease can be fatal in dogs, which is why it is important for pet owners to consult their veterinarians about vaccinations and other recommended precautions for pets.

Keep your pets away from live raccoons and carcasses. To dispose of a raccoon carcass, wear gloves and a mask during handling and place the carcass in a bag before disposing in a trash receptacle.

What should you do if you observe a live raccoon on or near your property?

Remember, not all raccoons have distemper, and people and pets live alongside raccoons with little conflict or issues most of the time. They can even be fun to watch, though it is always a good idea for you and your pets to maintain a safe distance from raccoons or any wildlife for that matter.

If you have concerns or questions about a live raccoon that is exhibiting unusual symptoms or behavior, you can contact Idaho Fish and Game. Please note that Fish and Game will use a set of criteria to determine the best course of action for a homeowner, and we will NOT be dispatching or retrieving all raccoons that are reported.

What does this mean for local wildlife populations?

Wildlife canine distemper will continue to naturally persist in wildlife populations. The recent increase in incidences of canine distemper in the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas will likely not cause catastrophic changes to raccoon populations and is expected to decline as the summer progresses. Fish and Game will continue to monitor this situation in these and other southeast Idaho communities.

How do you discourage raccoons from coming onto your deck, porch, or getting into your house? Remove attractants and block access points to decks, garages or to your home. For those who feed wild birds or pets outside, consider storing food in secure containers or bring these food items indoors at night. Clean spilled birdseed and other food attractants from your deck or porch daily. Secure outdoor garbage receptacles to prevent access to hungry raccoons. Keep pet doors/access to your home or garage closed during the night when raccoons are most active.