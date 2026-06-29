Home Newsroom AG Labrador and Cities Across the Treasure Valley Warn Idaho Consumers About Planning and Zoning Fraud Scheme

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning Idaho consumers about a new scam targeting permit applicants in the Treasure Valley. Criminal scammers are stealing public information submitted to municipal planning and development departments, then contacting applicants with forged emails and invoices demanding payment. The cities of Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell have all reported the scam hitting their planning departments.

“Idaho’s growth has made families a target,” said Attorney General Labrador.“Scammers are pulling public permit records and sending fake invoices designed to look official and counting on people to panic and pay first, ask questions later. Call the city directly before you send a dime to verify and report every attempt to my office.“

These emails have all the similarities of other scams – official logos, names of city employees, correct names of contractors and correct addresses, project details, etc. And, like other scams, these emails insist that a project will be stalled or cancelled if payments aren’t made immediately. But that payment won’t go to the local government or a contractor. Instead, it will likely vanish overseas into scammer accounts. As with most transnational criminal organizations, payment is requested by wire transfer, gift cards, or via a cryptocurrency ATM, all-too-familiar hallmarks of modern scams.

“As scams continue to evolve, we encourage our customers to please reach out to us to confirm any requests for funds,” said Rodney Ashby, Planning and Zoning Director for the City of Nampa. “The scammers are using our logos and contact information to send fraudulent invoices. We hope that sharing this information helps others from falling prey to these targeted schemes.”

“Phishing scams continue to be a concern, and we want to be clear that the city will never request payment by wire transfer for planning application or permitting fees,” said Maureen Brewer, Director of Boise’s Planning and Development Services. “We encourage our customers to exercise tremendous caution and if there are any doubts whatsoever, contact our team directly before making a payment.”

To report scams or to file consumer complaints, or to learn more about scam prevention, please visit ReportScamsIdaho.com.