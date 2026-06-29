Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring Animal Control Technician (Full-Time)

Meade County Fiscal Court is accepting resumes/applications for Meade County Animal Control for the following full-time position:

Animal Control Technician

To request an application please email: payrollclerk@meadeky.gov

or visit the Meade County Finance Office 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY 40108

or download a copy of the application: https://www.meadeky.gov/DocumentCenter/View/241/

To be considered applications will need to be returned by no later than: 4:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2026.

In house applicants will be given first consideration.

Applicants will be subject to drug testing & background check.

Meade County Fiscal Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Current employment opportunities with the Meade County Fiscal Court can be viewed online at: https://www.meadeky.gov/Jobs.aspx