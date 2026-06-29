Meade County Judge/Executive Declares Local State of Emergency Following June 26 Severe Weather

Meade County Judge/Executive Troy D. Kok has officially declared a Local State of Emergency for Meade County following the severe weather event that impacted the county on Friday, June 26, 2026. The declaration is effective from June 26, 2026, through July 26, 2026, and was issued pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 39A.100(2).

The declaration follows widespread damage to both public infrastructure and private property caused by the severe weather and recognizes the significant hardship experienced by Meade County residents.

The declaration authorizes the activation of the county's Emergency Operations Plan and directs Meade County Emergency Management to coordinate emergency response and recovery efforts using available local resources. All county departments and agencies have been directed to work together to provide assistance and support throughout the emergency.

Under the emergency declaration, the Judge/Executive is authorized by state law to waive certain procedures and formalities, when necessary, to expedite emergency response activities. These authorities may include matters related to public works, contracts, expenditures, personnel, volunteer utilization, equipment rentals, and other emergency operations necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

Meade County officials continue to assess damage, support affected residents, and coordinate with local, state, and partner agencies as recovery efforts continue.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert for official updates from Meade County Fiscal Court and Meade County Emergency Management regarding recovery resources, safety information, and any additional emergency announcements.

PDF Declaration of State of Emergency 6-26-2026



