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MnDOT to host July 13 public meeting for Highway 75/210 Breckenridge corridor study (June 29, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Monday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Breckenridge High School Auditorium (710 13th Street, Breckenridge, MN 56520) to share information about the Highway 75/210 corridor study and gather feedback on potential design solutions to address safety and accessibility in Breckenridge.

The study area includes Highway 75, from 334 Street, north of Highway 210, through the City of Breckenridge to County Road 9, and Highway 210 from the Minnesota/North Dakota border to Highway 9.

The study will identify community concerns and consider possible alternatives that could better suit residents, businesses, motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. For more information about the study and to complete the interactive comment map, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/breckenridge.

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MnDOT to host July 13 public meeting for Highway 75/210 Breckenridge corridor study (June 29, 2026)

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