Four-way stop to be installed on July 1 in Ada at Highways 9 and 200 (June 29, 2026)

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Motorists may encounter delays at the intersection

Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will implement a new four-way stop at the intersection of Highways 9 and 200 in Ada on July 1 to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

To increase visibility and driver awareness, the new four-way stop will include:

LED-enhanced stop signs on Highway 200

Advance warning signs and pavement markings on all approaches

Portable changeable message signs

Temporary rumble strips installed for a limited time during the transition

Traffic will be flagged while crews install the new signs, which may result in brief delays. Message boards will be placed at each approach to alert motorists to the upcoming traffic control changes.

“These improvements are designed to help drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern while also increasing safety for people walking, biking and driving in the community,” said Michelle Rognerud, MnDOT District 2 traffic engineer.

MnDOT notes that a North Carolina Department of Transportation study found a 68 percent reduction in total crashes and a 77 percent reduction in severe injury crashes after converting intersections to all-way stops. The study also showed greater crash reductions at rural, high-speed intersections, similar to many in Minnesota.

MnDOT expects these changes to improve safety for all road users.

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