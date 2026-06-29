Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Honors Members and Citizens at Annual Awards Ceremony

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) recognized firefighters, officers, units, and members of the public Friday, June 26, during its 2025 Awards Ceremony, honoring acts of bravery, lifesaving medical response, and sustained community service performed over the past year.

The JFRD Awards Committee presented 14 awards spanning certificates of appreciation and commendation, unit commendations, medals of bravery, and the department’s highest individual honors: the Dr. Robert F. Kiely Award, the Lt. Joseph F. Stichway Award, the Lt. Andy Graham Outstanding Service Award, and the 2025 Firefighter of the Year.

Recipients included on-duty crews who pulled victims from structure fires, an off-duty engineer who broke into a burning vehicle to free two trapped occupants, and a civilian who began CPR before paramedics arrived.

Engineer Matt Kennedy was named 2025 Firefighter of the Year. While off duty, Kennedy and his wife, Cheryl, came upon a burning SUV with two occupants trapped inside. He was able to break the windows and free both victims. Cheryl, a nurse, cared for them until EMS personnel arrived.

“They showcase the best of what this department is and prove why the great American hero is still the firefighter,” said Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II.

“Every day, JFRD personnel respond to hundreds of calls for help. Most of that work happens without recognition,” said Engineer Tom Rooney, chairman of the Awards Committee. “This ceremony gives us an opportunity to pause and recognize those individuals whose actions rose above JFRD’s already high standard of service.”

2025 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Award Recipients

Award of Excellence

Presented to civilian members to honor notable service and actions.

Awarded to:

Award of Merit and Lifesaving Medal

Presented to citizens for outstanding actions or service in support of the department’s mission.

Awarded to:

Certificate of Commendation

Presented to personnel for actions or service of an outstanding nature, demonstrating a high degree of professionalism.

Awarded to:

Engineer Hillary Cox

Engineer Andrew Davis

Engineer Anthony Tacinelli

Firefighter Trevor Boyles

Engineer Richard Diggs

Engineer Jacob O’Connor

Unit Commendation

Presented to units, companies, or teams for actions or service of an outstanding nature.

Awarded to:

Rescue 30

Rescue 54

Rescue 74

Rescue 108

Rescue 5

Engine 7

Tower Ladder 7

HAZMAT 7

Rescue 7

Ladder 4

Squad 4

Fire 4

Medal of Bravery

Presented for acts of bravery involving a degree of personal risk greater than that normally encountered in the fire service.

Awarded to:

Engineer Ryan Jackson

Engineer Luther Baker

Robert F. Kiely Award

Presented to those who have given selflessly in support of the department, the fire service, or the community.

Awarded to:

Captain Christopher Weast

Lieutenant Joseph F. Stichway Award

Presented to firefighters whose actions have demonstrated heroism beyond the call of duty.

Awarded to:

Firefighter Trevor Boyles

Engineer Matt Kennedy

Lieutenant Andy Graham Outstanding Service Award

Presented to department members for notable service unrelated to incident or emergency response activities.

Awarded to:

Past and present members of Fire Station 4

Retired Captain Ray Lutzen

About Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department serves more than 1 million residents across 840 square miles of Duval County. With 1,900 personnel operating from 71 stations, JFRD responds to over 100,000 calls for service each year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, and technical rescues. To learn more, visit myjfrd.com.