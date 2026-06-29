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Please join us for a business owner and resident meeting to discuss CTH E construction from 7th Court to CTH B in the Town of Harris and Town of Newton, Marquette County. 

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Marquette 

County Highway Department Facility located at 328 Underwood Ave, Montello, WI 53949. The meeting 

will follow an open house format. 

The project is currently scheduled to begin preliminary construction on Thursday, July 9, 2026 and 

begin primary construction on Monday July 13, 2026. Du ring the primary construction the road will be 

closed to through traffic. Construction is anticipated to be completed by September 10, 2026. 

The objective of this meeting is to discuss project limits, project schedule including construction 

staging and scope of work. 

We look forward to meeting with you. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf, hard-of hearing, 

deaf-blind, and speech-disabled persons should contact the Wisconsin Relay Service by 

dialing 711.To allow time to arrange for accommodations needed to participate, please contact me no 

later than three working days prior to the meeting. 

If you have any questions, or if you cannot attend the meeting, but would like to find out more about the 

project, please contact our office at 608-356-3311 or sam.nigbur@dlgasser.com. 

Sincerely, 

Samuel Nigbur (DL Gasser Construction) 

Project Manager 

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Please join us for a business owner and resident meeting to discuss CTH E construction from 7th Court to CTH B in the Town of Harris and Town of Newton, Marquette County. 

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