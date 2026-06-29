A new thought leadership series argues that Market Memory, not just SEO, will define the next generation of marketing.

As AI transforms search, Evan White introduces a new framework for visibility built on earned media, evidence, attention and Market Memory.

Yes, I'm issuing a press release about my own ideas. That's not ego. It's field research.” — Evan White

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly changes how people discover companies, products, and expertise, public relations strategist Evan White believes marketers are solving the wrong problem.For years, brands obsessed over ranking higher in search engines.Today, White argues, the real challenge is becoming memorable enough to be recommended by both people and AI."Search is no longer just about finding information," said White. "It's becoming about recalling trusted information. That's a completely different communications strategy."The shift has inspired a new series of essays exploring how public relations, marketing and earned media are converging in the age of AI. Rather than focusing on algorithms alone, White argues that reputation, repeated exposure, and real-world proof increasingly determine which brands earn attention.One article, Market Memory Is the New SEO , argues that brands should spend less time chasing rankings and more time creating ideas, stories, and evidence that become part of an industry's collective memory.Another essay explores the rise of Evidence Marketing , challenging decades of traditional marketing assumptions with a simple observation:"Marketers haven't suddenly become more honest; buyers have just become better researchers."White argues that today's buyers rarely trust marketing claims on their own; instead, they validate companies through earned media, customer stories, executive visibility, independent research, and demonstrations before making purchasing decisions.The series also examines one of this month's biggest cultural moments in sports marketing. In The 22-Second Marketing Lesson Every Brand Missed , White examines how an unscripted 22-second moment involving WNBA player Sophie Cunningham became one of the year's biggest earned media moments, illustrating what he calls the growing economics of attention."The internet doesn't reward campaigns," White said. "It rewards moments worth remembering."Collectively, the essays argue that communications strategies built around visibility alone are becoming obsolete. The organizations most likely to influence future customers and, increasingly, AI systems will be those that consistently publish original ideas, generate credible evidence, and create memorable moments that continue to circulate long after they happen.For founders, B2B technology companies, and communications leaders, White believes the implication is clear: the future of marketing won't be won by whoever publishes the most content. It will be won by whoever becomes the easiest company to remember.About Evan White PREvan White PR is a strategic communications consultancy helping B2B technology companies, AI startups and growth-stage organizations build lasting visibility through earned media, executive thought leadership and reputation strategy. The firm specializes in modern public relations designed for both human audiences and AI-powered discovery.

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