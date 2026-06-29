EchoNous Expands Kosmos Clinical Capabilities with Vascular Auto Flow; Advanced Cardiac and Connectivity Tools

Vascular Auto Flow on Kosmos

Release introduces Vascular Auto Flow for brachial artery assessment, tricuspid valve Doppler calculations and DICOMweb connectivity across the Kosmos platform

Vascular Auto Flow expands our reach into new settings like dialysis clinics. Accurate measurement of brachial artery flow can quickly detect issues with the vessels used for blood exchange.” — Tony Titus, CEO EchoNous

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EchoNous, a leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) innovation, today announced a new release for the Kosmos platform that expands its vascular, cardiac, and connectivity capabilities. The release introduces Vascular Auto Flow, Doppler calculations for the tricuspid valve, and support for DICOMweb, extending Kosmos into new clinical workflows while deepening its integration with enterprise imaging systems.Vascular Auto Flow: Streamlining Brachial Artery AssessmentVascular Auto Flow (VAF) is an AI-assisted feature for the Kosmos Lexsa probe and offers a dedicated, protocol-driven solution for clinicians monitoring fistula health and maturity in dialysis patients. By extending the proven cardiac Auto Doppler technology on Kosmos to the brachial artery, Vascular Auto Flow removes the manual hurdles of traditional dialysis exams. AI automatically detects the vessel and reports its diameter and depth, places the pulsed wave Doppler gate, corrects the angle, and traces the waveform to calculate flow, with Color and pulsed wave Doppler both included.Because fistula flows are often too turbulent for direct measurement, the brachial artery remains the clinical gold standard for flow examination. Traditional exams require clinicians to place calipers, position and size the Doppler gate, and correct for angle by hand at each step. Vascular Auto Flow consolidates this into a single guided protocol while keeping the clinician in control of every clinical decision, with automatic calculations for Flow Volume, Pulsatility Index and Resistivity Index, Peak Systolic Velocity and End Diastolic Velocity, and time-averaged mean and peak velocities.Tricuspid Valve Doppler CalculationsThe release extends the cardiac measurement suite on Kosmos to the tricuspid valve, building on the calculations already available for the mitral valve. Using pulsed-wave Doppler, Kosmos now features tricuspid valve deceleration time and early (E-wave) and atrial (A-wave) peak velocities. Using continuous wave Doppler, available on one of the few handheld-form-factor ultrasound systems to offer it, Kosmos now offers tricuspid valve velocity time integral, pressure half-time, and E-wave and A-wave peak velocities. These calculations support consistent results at the bedside for a more comprehensive quantitative analysis.DICOMweb: Cloud-Friendly Enterprise ConnectivityThis release adds support for DICOMweb, a modern web-based standard for exchanging medical images and metadata over secure HTTP. DICOMweb enables more seamless, cloud-friendly integration and simplifies how IT teams and external partners connect to Kosmos imaging data.“Our goal with Kosmos has always been to remove friction between the clinician and the answer they need," said Tony Titus, CEO of EchoNous. "These new capabilities automate complex vascular and cardiac measurements that have traditionally demanded specialist time, while making Kosmos data easier to integrate into health records. It is another step toward making advanced ultrasound accessible right at the point of care. Additionally, Vascular Auto Flow expands our reach into new settings like dialysis clinics. Accurate measurement of brachial artery flow can quickly detect issues with the vessels used for blood exchange. Empowering providers with this information helps them avoid serious complications and makes the dialysis process easier for the patient.”AvailabilityThese new features are rolling out now to customers across the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Middle East, and additional international markets, with further markets to follow as regulatory clearances are completed. For questions about availability or feature activation, customers can contact their EchoNous representative or Customer Support at (844) 854-0800 or service@echonous.com.About EchoNousEchoNous is redefining ultrasound with its Kosmos platform, a portable, AI-driven ultrasound system that bridges the gap between legacy handheld and cart-based systems. By combining advanced imaging capabilities with cutting-edge AI, EchoNous is equipping clinicians with the tools they need to provide superior patient care across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.echonous.com Media ContactEchoNous Marketingmarketing@echonous.com

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