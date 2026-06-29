Commonwealth of Virginia

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Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Rae Pickett

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Attorney General Jay Jones Visited Danville to Highlight Historic Crime Reduction Initiatives

Hosted crime reduction roundtable, engaged with community organizations, and met with local leaders

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones visited Danville, Virginia on Friday, June 26, to discuss the city’s violent crime reduction strategies and resources. Danville reported a historic 40-year low in violent crime for 2025, continuing an overall crime reduction trend there for a sixth year in a row. Attorney General Jones praised the collaboration between these entities and for the progress they have made together in service of their communities.

“As communities around the Commonwealth look to reduce violent crime and keep their residents safe, it was a privilege to sit down with local leaders from Danville to learn more about the partnerships they have built to achieve a 40-year low in violent crime,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “The tremendous results we are seeing in Danville demonstrate that when we bring a diverse set of stakeholders together and work to address the drivers of violent crime comprehensively, we can make a difference. I applaud local leaders for their efforts and look forward to seeing continued progress in the years to come.”

In addition to hosting a roundtable discussion with local leaders, Attorney General Jones spent the day meeting with local leaders, touring facilities, and engaging with community partners. His visit included a tour of the Danville Police Department to learn more about the innovative work they doing to improve public safety, a sit-down Danville Public Defenders Office to better understand the unique challenges they face serving clients with unique and diverse needs, and a tour of the John M. Langston campus, where partnerships with the local school division are driving career advancement and economic development.

WSLS: AG Jay Jones highlights Danville’s crime reduction efforts as model for other Virginia communities

Virginia Attorney General (AG) Jay Jones visited Danville to highlight the city’s efforts to reduce violent crime and discuss how its approach could serve as a model for other communities across the state.

AG Jones met with city leaders and community partners during a crime reduction roundtable, where officials discussed the partnerships and programs they credit with helping Danville reach historic lows in violent crime and overdoses.

“We want to make sure that we’re spreading that message and going into other communities that may need to find some new solutions,” said AG Jones

The roundtable brought together 15 people involved in the city’s crime prevention efforts, including Danville Mayor Alonso Jones, Vice Mayor James Buckner and Violence Prevention Manager Robert David.

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“I think we have a unique situation here in Danville,” David said. “We have various resources coming together in order to fight the violent crime in the city.”

Danville officials say the city saw violent crime reach a 40-year low in 2025, decreasing by 28%. The city also reported a 48% reduction in overdoses during the same year.

David said addressing the root causes behind violence, including poverty, education gaps and a lack of resources, has been central to the city’s strategy.

WSET: Virginia attorney general praises Danville's crime reduction efforts during visit

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones visited Danville on Friday to meet with city leaders for a roundtable discussion on reducing violent crime, as the city celebrates a historic drop in crime rates.

According to the Danville Police Department's 2025 Crime Statistics Report, violent crime fell 28 percent in 2025, contributing to the city's lowest overall crime rate in 40 years. The report shows declines in homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and rape. Property crime also decreased.

City officials credited continued collaboration between law enforcement, community organizations and violence prevention programs for the progress.

"There's really no boundaries on what can be done as a whole," said Robert David, the city's violence prevention manager. "We continue to grow and continue to do the work that we've been doing and create this atmosphere where everyone is welcome in the city."

Published on: June 29, 2026

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