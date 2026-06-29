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Important closures for the week of the 4th of July

 In observance of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, all York County offices, facilities, the landfill and our collection & recycling centers will be CLOSED on Saturday, July 4.

County offices will also be closed on Friday, July 3, but the County's landfill and collection & recycling centers will remain open that day.

Thank you for your understanding and we hope you have a wonderful Fourth!

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Important closures for the week of the 4th of July

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