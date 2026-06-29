Important closures for the week of the 4th of July
In observance of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, all York County offices, facilities, the landfill and our collection & recycling centers will be CLOSED on Saturday, July 4.
County offices will also be closed on Friday, July 3, but the County's landfill and collection & recycling centers will remain open that day.
Thank you for your understanding and we hope you have a wonderful Fourth!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.