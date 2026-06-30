ESAI Launches Brandi, the World’s First Voice Agent for College to Career

As AI wipes out nearly a third of entry-level job postings, ESAI is betting the same technology can do the opposite: get students hired, not replaced.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESAI , the AI platform helping students discover their story and navigate the path from college to career, today announced the official launch of Brandi , the world’s first voice agent built specifically to guide students from college admissions through their first job. Through ongoing, natural voice conversations, Brandi helps students uncover their strengths, shape a story that makes them stand out, and connect to real colleges, internships, and jobs. Backing the launch is a guarantee: land a job offer within 90 days of working with Brandi, or get your money back.The timing is deliberate. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2026 report, "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Entry-Level Work," U.S. job postings for entry-level roles have fallen 35% over the past 18 months, driven largely by AI absorbing the routine tasks that early-career roles used to provide. The same report finds that more than one in three young workers are in jobs facing medium-to-high risk of AI automation and that more than half of the global workforce will need near-term reskilling or upskilling just to keep pace. The Forum’s framework argues the fix isn’t retreating from AI — it’s redesigning work around what AI can’t replicate: judgment, storytelling, and human connection. Brandi is ESAI’s answer to that call.“Every headline right now says AI is coming for your job,” said Julia Dixon, Founder and CEO of ESAI. “We built Brandi to be the opposite of that story. She doesn’t replace you — she’s the reason you get remembered. The same technology that’s flattening the entry-level market can also be what finally gets a 22-year-old’s real story in front of the person doing the hiring. That’s the bet we’re making, and it’s why we’re putting our money behind it.”ESAI isn’t alone in that bet. Investors including Mark Cuban, Betaworks Ventures, Precursor, and Halogen Ventures are putting their money behind the approach as well, backing ESAI’s view that AI can be built to expand opportunity for early-career talent rather than close it off.How Brandi WorksUnlike a static chatbot or a one-time assessment, Brandi is a voice agent who remembers your story and works for you behind the scenes. Every call builds on the last, so her understanding of a student deepens over time instead of resetting with each conversation. Through guided voice conversations, she asks unexpected questions designed to surface what actually drives a student, not what looks good on paper. What she learns becomes a living BrandID: a profile that translates raw experience into a clear, compelling narrative ready for applications, interviews, and the people doing the hiring. From there, Brandi matches students to colleges, internships, and early-career roles based on who they actually are — not just what’s on their transcript.The GuaranteeAt the center of the launch is ESAI’s job placement guarantee: students who build their BrandID and engage with Brandi will land a job offer within 90 days — or ESAI will refund them. It is an unusually direct promise for an industry built on uncertainty, and Dixon says that is exactly the point. “Most students apply and wait,” Dixon said. “We wanted to build something that does more than help you apply. If Brandi can’t do that for you in 90 days, we don’t think we’ve earned your money.”AvailabilityBrandi is live today across ESAI’s College Track and Career Track, with additional employer and university-partner versions rolling out through the summer. Students can start a conversation with Brandi at meetbrandi.ai.About ESAIESAI is the Identity Intelligence platform built to help students understand who they are, articulate their value, and connect to the right opportunities. In a world of templated AI outputs, polished sameness, and generic resumes, we believe the future belongs to those who can clearly tell their story.

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