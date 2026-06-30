EatLove Named a Winner of the World Economic Forum's Prestigious Yes/Boston Innovation Challenge

AI-Powered Precision Nutrition Platform Selected to Drive Food is Health Innovation at Scale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Economic Forum named EatLove one of 12 winners in its inaugural Yes/Boston Innovation Challenge. Jeff Merritt, Head of the Centre for Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum, introduced EatLove as part of the winning cohort at the Yes/Boston Announcement Event, held at the Boston Public Library. Secretary Eric Paley of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Economic Development delivered closing remarks. The challenge is led by UpLink, the World Economic Forum's open innovation platform, and its Centre for Urban Transformation, in partnership with MassChallenge, the City of Boston, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and a coalition of more than 30 organizations including Amazon Web Services, Citi, and Deloitte. Visit our blog post here Why It MattersDiet-related chronic disease costs the U.S. healthcare system hundreds of billions of dollars a year, and access to both nutritious food and the clinical guidance to put it to good use remains deeply unequal across cities, including Boston, where life expectancy can vary by more than two decades between neighborhoods just a few miles apart.EatLove's Nutrition Intelligenceplatform bridges the long-standing gap between clinical dietary guidance and daily food decisions, turning the Food is Health movement from an abstract aspiration into a practical, scalable reality. Yes/Boston extends the World Economic Forum's Yes/Cities model to food systems and public health, serving as an ideal living laboratory for the rapid deployment of EatLove's specialized technology and creating a validated framework other cities can adopt globally."This initiative is unique because it connects global resources with a remarkable local network of more than 30 highly respected organizations," said Monique Nadeau, CEO and Co-Founder of EatLove. "With the combined support of the city, state, healthcare systems, employers, and community organizations, we can move incredibly fast. We are ready to roll out EatLove's Nutrition Intelligenceplatform across Boston and beyond, proving that the right technology can help close unfair health gaps and change lives."About EatLoveEatLove is a San Francisco-based digital health company that makes personalized nutrition accessible to everyone. Tell EatLove your health goals, dietary preferences, and any medical conditions, and its Nutrition Intelligenceplatform builds you a tailored meal plan, complete with recipes, grocery lists, and dietitian-grade guidance that adapts as your needs change. For individuals, it turns "eat healthier" into a specific, doable plan. For healthcare providers and health systems, it delivers the same evidence-based, AI-driven nutrition guidance at scale, connecting clinical advice to what patients actually cook and eat. Get your personalized plan at eatlove.is , or visit eatlove.is/pro to bring EatLove to your practice or health system.About Yes/Boston and UpLinkYes/Boston is the World Economic Forum's place-based innovation challenge focused on food, health, and resilience, anchored locally by MassChallenge in collaboration with the City of Boston, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and more than thirty local organizations. Selected ventures gain access to UpLink's Innovation Ecosystem including connections to Boston's leading healthcare institutions, policy leaders, and community organizations, and advisory support from the Food and Nutrition Innovation Institute at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. UpLink is the World Economic Forum's open innovation platform, driving positive systemic change for people and the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.