Achievable Joins Texas Education Freedom Accounts Marketplace to Expand Access to Test Prep for Texas Students

Texas families deserve access to learning tools that are both high-quality and affordable” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern online test preparation platform, today announced its inclusion in the Texas Education Freedom Accounts marketplace. Through the program, eligible Texas families will be able to use Texas Education Freedom Accounts funds to access Achievable’s online test prep courses for the ACT, SAT, CLT, and AMC 8, 10, and 12 exams.

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts program was created to give families greater flexibility in choosing educational resources that fit their children’s needs. By joining the TEFA marketplace, Achievable will make high-quality, adaptive test preparation more accessible to Texas high school students preparing for college admissions exams and advanced academic competitions.

Achievable’s courses combine clear, approachable instruction with adaptive learning technology, spaced repetition, personalized review, and flexible study tools that help students build confidence and stay on track. Students can study from a phone, tablet, or computer, making Achievable a strong fit for families seeking effective, self-paced academic support.

“Texas families deserve access to learning tools that are both high-quality and affordable,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “We’re proud to be part of the TEFA marketplace because it aligns directly with our mission: helping more students reach life-changing educational opportunities, regardless of their background or circumstances. Test prep can open doors, and this program helps ensure more students have the support they need to walk through them.”

Achievable’s high school offerings available through TEFA include preparation for the ACT, SAT, and CLT, as well as AMC math competition courses for students looking to strengthen advanced problem-solving skills. Each course is designed to help students learn efficiently, retain more of what they study, and approach exam day with a clear plan.

“Families are increasingly looking for flexible, modern options that meet students where they are,” York added. “Achievable was built for today’s learners: mobile-friendly, easy to use, and adaptive to each student’s strengths and weaknesses. We’re excited to support Texas students as they prepare for the next step in their education.”

Achievable’s inclusion in the TEFA marketplace reflects the company’s broader commitment to expanding access to effective exam preparation. Across its portfolio of academic, admissions, professional licensing, and medical certification courses, Achievable helps learners prepare for high-stakes exams through modern technology, expert-written content, and a student-centered learning experience.

About Achievable

Achievable is a modern online test preparation company helping students and professionals pass high-stakes exams and unlock the next step in their education or career. Achievable combines expertly written content, adaptive learning technology, spaced repetition, realistic practice exams, and personalized study tools to make studying more efficient and effective. The company serves learners across college admissions, graduate admissions, financial licensing, medical certifications, and career advancement exams.

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