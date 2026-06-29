Evolution Moving Mark 12 Years in San Antonio, Family Owned Founded by 2 TX State Brothers Crosses 3,000 Customer Survey

Evolution Moving Company

Twelve years after two Texas State brothers founded it in 2014, Evolution Moving Company San Antonio surpasses 3,100 customer surveys with a 1% claim rate.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Moving Company is marking 12 years of serving the Alamo City this year, a milestone that traces back to two brothers who launched the family-owned operation in 2014 after finishing at Texas State University. What began as a single San Antonio office has grown into a Bexar County mover with more than 3,100 documented customer surveys on file, a one percent damage claim rate, and a 96 percent referral and repeat customer rate that has anchored the company's reputation across Stone Oak, Alamo Heights, the Pearl District, The Dominion, Castle Hills, Olmos Park, and Downtown San Antonio. The two founders, both Texas State graduates, launched the company with a focus on fixing what they viewed as the moving industry's most common failures. Hidden fees, day laborer crews, and broker driven dispatch models had defined customer complaints across the Alamo City for years. Their response was to publish hourly rates publicly, lock the written quote as a not to exceed total before move day, and hire every crew member as a W-2 employee rather than a contractor or day laborer. Twelve years later, that operating model still defines the company.The main San Antonio office sits at 11955 Parliament Street in the 78216 corridor, with a second West Side location added to cover Helotes, Lackland AFB, and the I-10 corridor as the operation expanded. Together, the two offices dispatch crews across every San Antonio neighborhood and into the surrounding Bexar County suburbs of Boerne, Schertz, Cibolo, Selma, Converse, and Universal City. Crews start at 7 a.m. through the summer to beat triple digit Texas heat, and coordinators issue Certificates of Insurance for Pearl District lofts, Stone Oak gated communities, Alamo Heights HOAs, and any Bexar County building requiring advance notice. Most COIs are emailed within 30 minutes of the request. Verifiable third party metrics have anchored the company's reputation as it has grown. Evolution Moving Company holds a 4.7 star rating across more than 260 verified moveBuddha reviews with approximately 97 percent positive feedback, and a 4.6 star Yelp rating across 41 verified San Antonio reviews. The company's Google profile lists more than 610 San Antonio specific reviews. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records confirm USDOT 2467590 and TxDMV 006779351c, with three layers of active insurance covering liability, workers compensation, and cargo. The company is not a broker, meaning bookings are dispatched to in house crews rather than resold to third party contractors. For families and businesses looking to hire local movers in San Antonio , the company runs a seven step move day rhythm that begins with a 7 a.m. crew briefing, continues through padding, wrapping, and loading using Cameron's truck packing system, and ends with a final walkthrough where the customer signs the same not to exceed total quoted weeks earlier. Every new crew member completes a two week in house training program and passes federal and state background checks plus pre employment drug screening before their first paid move.Beyond local relocations, the company runs a single crew long distance program where the same team that loads in San Antonio drives and unloads at the destination, with no third party handoffs. The San Antonio long distance moving service covers the lower 48 states with GPS tracked routes, written inventories, and flat rate pricing locked before move day. The company also handles a high volume of PCS and military relocations from Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland AFB, Randolph AFB, and Fort Sam Houston, coordinating with each branch's TMO and offering military discounts on request.The 12 year milestone arrives as Evolution Moving continues expanding its Texas footprint while keeping the San Antonio headquarters as its origin and operational anchor. Local moves still start at $119 per hour for a studio with two movers, scaling by home size with rates published publicly. Bexar County households planning a 2026 move can request a binding quote in under two minutes.

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