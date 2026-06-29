MDC’s Southeast Regional Office buying native seeds from the public July – November

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CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Southeast Regional office is buying seeds this summer and fall from public landowners for a variety of tree and shrub species around the region. Prices are by the pound of fruit.

The timing of seed maturity varies. MDC reminds the public to wait and allow seeds to reach maturity before collecting them.

Call MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery at 573-674-3229 before collecting seeds to ensure MDC is still buying the types of seed. MDC will stop purchasing once the amount of seeds needed for the next planting season is collected.

Each year, the state forest nursery processes more than 10,000 orders and ships about 2 million seedlings. To grow all these species, the nursery collects or buys tens of thousands of pounds of seeds each summer and fall. For example, about 2,000 bushels of walnuts, 6,000 pounds of white oak acorns, 500 pounds of hazelnuts, and 500 pounds of plum seed are needed just to establish seedlings of these four species. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/tree-seedlings.

Collected seeds can be dropped off at the MDC Southeast Regional Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2302 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

TYPES OF SEED NEEDED AND WHEN

July

Black Cherry: $6

Wild Plum: $1.95 (Plum must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.)

August

Hazelnut: $4.75 (Seed must be mature, light brown, and easily pulled from the husk. No green or partially

Green husks will be accepted. Please be patient and allow the seed to mature on the plant.)

September

Flowering Dogwood: $5

Mixed Hickory: $0.75

Shellbark Hickory: $0.90

Permission: $0.75 (Persimmon fruit must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be )

Paw Paw: $1.50 (Fruit must be ripe (soft). If too firm, will not be accepted)

White Oak: $ 0.95

Chinkapin Oak: $2.50

Post Oak: $1.50

Butternut: $3

Ohio Buckeye (Without Hulls): $0.95

Red buckeye (Without Hulls): $0.95

October

Pin Oak: $1.25

Deciduous Holly: $4.50

November

Kentucky Coffee Tree: $8 (No pods – clean seed only.)

MDC reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The Department also reserves the right to reject seeds that are poor quality, not mature, or mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

A special-use permit is required to collect seeds on conservation areas. More information can be found online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4di.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqF.