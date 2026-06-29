Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of June 29th

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING – The House Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing titled “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream.” The purpose of the hearing is to highlight how small businesses have shaped 250 years of the American Dream through successful entrepreneurship.

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building



WITNESSES:

Mr. Adrian Adornetto

Owner

Adornetto’s Pizzeria and Giacomo's

Mr. Philip Freeman

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Murphy’s Naturals and The Loading Dock

Ms. Anne Shybunko-Moore

Owner and Chief executive Officer

GSE Dynamics, Inc.

Mr. Alex Issvoran

Co-Owner

Oakland Fortune Factory

TO ATTEND OR WATCH: This committee hearing is open to the public and can be viewed online on the Committee's YouTube channel.

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