Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of June 29th
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING – The House Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing titled “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream.” The purpose of the hearing is to highlight how small businesses have shaped 250 years of the American Dream through successful entrepreneurship.
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 AM ET
LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Mr. Adrian Adornetto
Owner
Adornetto’s Pizzeria and Giacomo's
Mr. Philip Freeman
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Murphy’s Naturals and The Loading Dock
Ms. Anne Shybunko-Moore
Owner and Chief executive Officer
GSE Dynamics, Inc.
Mr. Alex Issvoran
Co-Owner
Oakland Fortune Factory
TO ATTEND OR WATCH: This committee hearing is open to the public and can be viewed online on the Committee's YouTube channel.
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