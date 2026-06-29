Governor Abbott Announces Nearly $30 Million In Grants For Electric Reliability In The Panhandle

June 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a nearly $30 million Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) grant to strengthen electric reliability for Rita Blanca Electric Cooperative, Inc. (RBEC) members in the northwestern corner of the Texas Panhandle. The grant will help fund construction of a new substation, automation of an existing substation, transformer improvements, and upgrading wood poles to steel structures.

"Every corner of our state deserves to have a strong, reliable energy infrastructure built to serve the needs of Texans," said Governor Abbott. "This grant will help ensure that families and businesses across the Panhandle have the electrical capabilities to thrive in their community."

“The scope and scale of improvements to this system will strengthen virtually every aspect of reliability for the co-op’s members in their homes, businesses, farms and ranches,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Thomas Gleeson. “Just as critical is that these will be long-lasting improvements to support future growth in the region.”

“Rita Blanca Electric Cooperative is grateful for the TxEF grant and the opportunity it creates to invest in system improvements that will enhance reliability and better serve our membership for years to come,” said RBEC CEO/General Manager Grace Subealdea. “Investments like this are critical to maintaining a strong, resilient system for the members we serve.”

This project will benefit members in RBEC’s service territory, including Dallam, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, and Sherman Counties.

Overall reliability and safety improvements will upgrade distribution equipment, improve storm response, and reduce wildfire risk. These improvements will also support economic resilience for the region’s rural agricultural community by reducing outage risks and shortening power restoration times if an outage happens.

The PUCT administers the TxEF Outside ERCOT Grant Program, which provides funding for projects that improve electric reliability and resiliency for Texans served by electric utilities outside the ERCOT region. More information on this and other TxEF programs is available on the PUCT’s website.