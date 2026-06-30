As wildfires burn across South Florida, The Fast Fire Watch Company urges businesses to prepare for fire-system outages

The Fast Fire Watch Company offers fire watch in all 50 states.

s wildfires burn across South Florida, The Fast Fire Watch Company urges businesses to ready a fire-watch plan if heat or outages disable their fire systems.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Atlantic fire burning roughly 2,240 acres in western Broward County and three more wildfires active in Miami-Dade, The Fast Fire Watch Company Florida today urged South Florida businesses to have a fire-watch plan ready if heat and outages knock their fire-protection systems offline.The Atlantic fire, near the Sawgrass Expressway and Commercial Boulevard, was 0% contained on Monday morning and was not threatening homes or businesses, according to the Florida Forest Service. The Quarry, Well, and Corrections fires in Miami-Dade were each at least 90% contained. The activity comes during record heat, with the National Weather Service reporting heat-index values of 105 to 110 degrees and dry vegetation across the region.Wildfire-season conditions strain the equipment that keeps commercial buildings safe. Heat waves and grid demand cause power loss; dropped power and water pressure can take a building's sprinkler or fire-alarm system offline. Under NFPA 25 and NFPA 72, a property with an impaired system has to post a fire watch until the system is restored. A fire watch is a trained guard who patrols a set route, watches for ignition, keeps a written log, and calls 911 the moment something starts. The Fast Fire Watch Company places certified guards on Florida sites in under three hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Coverage includes commercial buildings running on backup power, construction and rebuild sites doing hot work, warehouses and industrial facilities, and properties owners cannot staff during an evacuation."When the heat takes out the power and the sprinkler line loses pressure, the building still has to be watched, and the fire marshal still expects it," said Noah Navarro, a retired firefighter and CEO of The Fast Fire Watch Company. "Our crew is always ready to assist businesses affected by the wildfires. We get a certified guard on site fast and keep the log the fire marshal and your insurer will ask for."The company's guards are background-checked, insured, and trained for hot-work watch, construction-site watch, commercial and industrial watch, event standby, and maritime coverage. Each shift produces a time-stamped patrol log.Florida businesses can reach the company at 1-800-899-7524 or request a guard at fastfirewatchguards.com.About The Fast Fire Watch Company The Fast Fire Watch Company provides on-demand fire watch guards to commercial, construction, industrial, and event clients across Florida and nationwide. The company is run by former firefighters and dispatches code-compliant guards on short notice when a fire-protection system is down or a fire marshal requires a watch.

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