NYSGC Equine Medical Director Reminds Tracks & Horsepersons of He...

As the heat index is anticipated to reach beyond 105 degrees in certain parts of the state later this week, New York State Gaming Commission Equine Medical Director Scott E. Palmer, VMD reminds all track operators of New York’s Heat Management Protocol.

If the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration heat index reaches 105 the track veterinarian should contact the stewards or judges and track management to advise them of the presence of dangerous weather conditions. The track veterinarian, stewards or judges, horseperson’s organizations and racetrack management should cancel racing if local conditions are considered dangerous for horses and riders/drivers. Ideally, this decision should be made before the first race, whenever possible.

Should the heat index stay below 105 and it is decided to conduct racing, the precautions outlined in the Guidelines for Racing in Hot Weather must be implemented by all applicable parties.

The Commission urges all licensees in horse racing to be aware of and abide by these guidelines.

###