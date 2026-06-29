Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Partnering in RAISE US Initiative To Support Job Growth in the New Tech Economy

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut is one of several states partnering with RAISE US, a newly launched nonprofit organization that is bringing together states, employers, workers, and educators to build a workforce infrastructure that supports and trains workers to thrive in the modern, AI economy.

Connecticut’s partnership with RAISE US is part of Governor Lamont’s ongoing efforts to ensure that Connecticut’s workforce and employers are prepared and can succeed in a future shaped by AI and emerging technologies. Last month, Governor Lamont signed legislation establishing new training programs to help prepare Connecticut’s workforce with the developing technical skills related to AI.

“AI is going to reshape the world, and we need to ensure that Connecticut workers and Connecticut jobs benefit from these breakthroughs and do not get left behind,” Governor Lamont said. “Through this partnership with RAISE US, we are committing to take practical next steps to ensure our state has the policies, coalitions, and resources in place to help workers gain new skills, support families through periods of change, and connect people to growing careers. I want the workforce of Connecticut to look at the years ahead and see opportunity, not uncertainty.”

The objective of RAISE US is to recognize that these modern technological advances and their impact on the economy require a holistic approach involving state partnerships, employer coalitions, education and training partnerships, and policy innovations. The organization was co-founded by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who is serving as its CEO, and former Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, who is serving as co-chair of its board of directors.

“America has a technology strategy for leading the global AI competition. It does not yet have a people strategy—and we cannot lead without one,” Raimondo said. “If we build the best AI systems in the world and leave millions of Americans behind, we won’t have won anything; we’ll have automated our own decline. I believe AI will create new jobs and industries over time, but the transition could be disruptive, and it’s already underway. We shouldn’t fearmonger, but we can’t pretend our training and worker support systems are ready, either. It’s time for innovative and practical solutions. This moment demands ambition, urgency, and creativity. We’ve assembled the country's leading companies, best economists, and philanthropy at a scale rarely seen—all to advance new ideas and incentives, pilot them with governors and business, and scale what works.”

“This isn’t red versus blue; it’s an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Holcomb said. “As governor, I made workforce development the centerpiece of my administration that helped train Hoosiers in every corner of the state. I learned this work gets done at the state level, in partnership with employers—not by mandates from Washington. RAISE US gives state leaders a playbook that connects more Americans with the skills and careers needed in the years ahead.”

Other states partnering with RAISE US as the organization launches include Arkansas, Maryland, and Utah. The organization is also partnering with several leading global technology companies and labor groups, and is building a set of partnerships to support its research, policy, and employer-engagement work with numerous research and consulting groups.