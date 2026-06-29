New design coming for all Hawai'i driver’s licenses and identification cards 

Images of the new design for the Hawai’i driver’s license and State ID

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses and state identification cards are getting a new look — and significantly enhanced security features — for the first time in 17 years.

The redesigned cards incorporate advanced technology to help protect against identity theft, counterfeiting, and fraud. New security features include laser-engraved black-and-white photographs and personal information, tamper-resistant patterns, and raised text that can be felt by touch. In total, the cards contain more than 50 security features designed to deter forgery and verify authenticity.

“The new design will make Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses and identification cards among the most secure identifying documents in the world, and our hope is that residents in every corner of the state carry them with pride,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, which is leading the statewide initiative to update Hawaiʻi cards with cutting-edge protection against forgery and other fraud attempts.

The redesign marks the first update to Hawai‘i’s driver license and identification cards since the current design was introduced in 2009. The new artwork will appear on all 15 license and identification card types, with approximately 300,000 cards produced statewide each year.

The updated design celebrates Hawaiʻi while incorporating sophisticated security elements. Familiar images from the current cards — including the iconic rainbow, Hawaiian Island chain, and state flag — remain on the front. The reverse side features the humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, Hawaiʻi’s state fish, alongside a coral reef that reflects the beauty of the islands’ marine ecosystem. Many of these design elements also serve as embedded security features, with some visible only under specialized conditions.

Production of the new cards will begin later this year. Current driver’s licenses and state identification cards will remain valid until their printed expiration dates.

Customers whose licenses or identification cards expire within six months may renew them by making an appointment at Alohaq.org.

For customers who would like the new card design before they are eligible to renew, an online duplicate card service will be available. Duplicate cards will retain the customer’s existing photograph and personal information while featuring the new design.

Watch a short explainer video about the new card design at https://youtu.be/-Dpo9AT-xZI.

—PAU—