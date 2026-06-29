Connecticut Department of Public Health Reports Second Case of Measles in 2026

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that it has confirmed a case of measles in a vaccinated Hartford County adult. Testing was conducted over the weekend at the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), yielding a weak positive result.

This is the second case of measles reported in Connecticut in 2026. Nationwide, 2,134 cases of measles have been reported in 2026 so far, just 150 cases less than the number of cases reported in all of 2025. Connecticut was one of the last states in the country and New England to confirm a measles case in 2026, earlier this month. Prior to this case, Connecticut reported two positive cases of measles over the last five years. Both residents were unvaccinated and just returned from international travel.

This Connecticut resident received two doses of the MMR vaccine and is recovering at home. Their symptoms included fever, cough, and rash. Infections in vaccinated persons are typically milder and are less likely to spread to others. This person was exposed to the Connecticut adult with measles two weeks ago and had been monitored for symptoms. The MMR vaccine is highly effective and is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. However, infections can still occur, especially after prolonged exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the CDC, 9 out of 10 unvaccinated individuals who encounter an infected person will become infected with the measles virus. Measles can be dangerous, especially for children under the age of five. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles end up being hospitalized.

Symptoms of measles generally begin 7-14 days after exposure to an infected person. A typical case of measles begins with mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and sore throat. Three to five days after the start of these symptoms, a red or reddish-brown rash appears, usually starting on a person’s face at the hairline and spreading downward to the entire body. At the time the rash appears, a person’s fever may spike to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Because this individual was vaccinated, their symptoms are milder and their test result is a low-level positive meaning that they are shedding a small amount of virus,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing illness, but if you have been in close contact with someone with measles, you could increase your chance of becoming infected. That is why vaccination is still our best protection tool, both for the person exposed and to reduce the chance of spreading infection to anyone else."

DPH, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and several other reputable public health and medical societies recommend all people get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12-15 months old, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. According to the 2024-2025 Statewide School Immunization Survey, 98.2 percent of Connecticut students were vaccinated with two doses of MMR by kindergarten entry, compared to 92.5 percent nationally. Connecticut’s MMR vaccination rate is the highest in the nation.

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