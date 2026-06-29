State Police Investigating Shooting in Newark

Date Posted: Monday, June 29th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Newark.

On June 27, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a local hospital for a report of two individuals who arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Criminal Investigations Unit responded and took over the case.

Through investigative efforts, detectives determined the shooting may have occurred on Otts Chapel Road near Elkton Road in Newark. Detectives responded to the location and located multiple spent shell casings.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information relevant to the case to contact Detective J. Lucyk at (302) 365-8446. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.