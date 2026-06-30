Tahoe Photographer Maria Marriott Named Featured Artist in the International ReFocus Awards

Cremello Dust: a rugged wild stallion in the Onaqui Mountains of Utah Simplicity from the Grace Within Shadows series by photographer Maria Marriott Photographer Maria Marriott with her artwork, Tango Quill on Paper, from Intimate Succulents by photographer Maria Marriott Seduction from American Wild Horses by photographer Maria Marriott

Honoree’s Minimalist, Emotion‑Driven Imagery Earns Place Among Top Photographers Worldwide

The photography represented in the ReFocus Awards is outstanding — both technically and creatively — and it inspires me every time I see what others are doing.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ReFocus Awards has announced its most recent cohort of Featured Artists, honoring five distinguished professional photographers: Ronald Mitterer, Shrikanth R. Poojari, Magdalena Mosler, Denys Kutsevalov, and Maria Marriott . Originally from around the globe - Austria, India, Poland, Ukraine, and Brazil respectively - these artists were selected for their award‑winning work across the organization’s four premier competitions — the Black & White Photo, World Photo Annual, Color Photography, and the One Shot Photo Contest. The honorees have earned top recognition across multiple years’ contests, reflecting the global caliber of talent celebrated by the ReFocus Awards.Born and raised in Brazil and now based in the United States, Maria Marriott brings a deeply personal and evocative approach to visual storytelling. She earned her Journalism degree in Rio de Janeiro before graduating from the New York Institute of Photography, where she refined the artistic instincts that first drew her to the camera.Early work in photojournalism shaped her commitment to narrative clarity and emotional truth — a foundation that continues to inform her artistic practice.Marriott’s signature style blends intimate minimalism, striking compositions, and a primarily monochromatic palette, creating images that feel both timeless and deeply human. Though she began her career as an equine photographer, her work now spans a wide range of subjects, unified by her belief that art can foster meaningful appreciation for both people and nature.Her award‑winning works in the ReFocus Awards include:* Seduction and Cremello Dust from American Wild Horses * Grace In Shadows and Simplicity from Grace Within Shadows* Desert Tides from her Nature series* Multiple works from her Intimate Succulents collectionThese bodies of work highlight Marriott’s ability to reveal elegance in simplicity and emotion in stillness.The ReFocus Awards were created as “a platform to discover the most distinctive visual professionals, artists, and industry leaders of our time.” Managed by the Creative Resource Collective (CRC), the program reflects CRC’s mission to provide photographers worldwide with education, recognition, and community. Founded in 2020, CRC brings more than 30 years of combined experience to developing opportunities that elevate photographers at every level.“I’m deeply honored and humbled to be recognized among these other photographers from around the world. The photography represented in the ReFocus Awards is outstanding — both technically and creatively — and it inspires me every time I see what others are doing. I’m very grateful to them for establishing this platform to share the work of so many talented artists.”About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is a nature photographer whose work has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and technique, her lens seeks to capture the beauty of nature and foster appreciation for this amazing creation all around us. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild, directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.

American Wild Horses: The Face of Resilience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.