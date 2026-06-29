TBI Investigation Yields Indictment, Charges in Kenton Double Homicide

OBION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Kenton Police Department, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, and the 27th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a woman charged in connection to the deaths of her two children.

On June 13th, at the request of 27th Judicial District Attorney General Colin Johnson, TBI agents joined the Kenton Police Department in investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting deaths of Landrie Harris (DOB: 05/02/2025) and McKenna Young (DOB: 11/11/2014), which occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Jan Lynn Street in Kenton. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Jessica Quarles (DOB: 03/16/1994), the children’s mother, as the individual responsible for their murders.

On June 29th, an Obion County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jessica Quarles with two counts each of First Degree Premeditated Murder, First Degree Felony Murder, one count of Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment-Vulnerable Child, and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment-8 and under. Today, Quarles was arrested and booked into the Obion County Jail without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.