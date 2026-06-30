Phillips Law Group Attorney Tim LeDuc Secures $500,000 Policy Limits Settlement in 18-Wheeler Crash

Attorney Tim LeDuc - Phillips Law Group

Arizona attorney Tim LeDuc recovers full available insurance policy limits for client injured in Highway 8 semi-truck crash.

Insurance companies need to know we are prepared to fight. We built this case with that mindset, and that is what helped us secure the full available policy limits.” — Tim LeDuc, Attorney at Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Tim LeDuc has secured a $500,000 settlement — representing the full available insurance policy limits — on behalf of an Arizona client who was seriously injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 8. The settlement was reached without the case ever going to trial.According to case details, the crash occurred in September when the client was rear-ended by a commercial semi-truck after the truck driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The violent impact caused the client's vehicle and trailer to roll over multiple times. The client was transported by ambulance to a Buckeye emergency room for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision."This result shows why it matters to have trial lawyers handling your injury case from the beginning," said attorney Tim LeDuc of Phillips Law Group. "Even when a case does not go to court, insurance companies need to know we are prepared to fight. We built this case with that mindset, and that is what helped us secure the full available policy limits for our client."Commercial trucking crashes can cause devastating and life-altering injuries due to the sheer size and weight of the vehicles involved. When truck drivers fail to stay alert or trucking companies fail to prioritize safety, the consequences for Arizona motorists can be catastrophic. Arizona law holds negligent drivers and their employers accountable for the harm they cause.Attorney Tim LeDuc is a personal injury attorney at Phillips Law Group with experience representing clients injured in serious motor vehicle crashes, including those involving commercial trucks and 18-wheelers throughout Arizona.Phillips Law Group has represented injured clients for more than 30 years and has recovered more than $2 billion on behalf of clients. The firm continues to fight for people injured in serious crashes involving commercial vehicles, semi-trucks, and 18-wheelers throughout Arizona.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm represents clients in personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, and complex litigation matters throughout Arizona and across the country. Phillips Law Group has served more than 185,000 clients and has recovered over $2 billion in compensation on their behalf.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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