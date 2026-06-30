M&A Source Recognizes Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease with Prestigious Gold Club Award

Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease Showing Off Their M&A Source Gold Awards

Both Texas brokers earned M&A Source's top honor, recognizing elite deal volume and excellence in lower middle-market mergers and acquisitions.

Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease consistently operate at the highest level of our industry. Their dedication to securing the best possible outcomes for their clients is unmatched.” — Carmen Saad Hanna, SVP & COO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The M&A Source has recognized Houston-area M&A advisors Steve Merritt, MCBI, CM&AP, M&AMI, CPA, and Wayne Blease, CBI, CM&AP, of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, with the Gold Club Award for outstanding performance in 2025 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.The Gold Club Award is presented to elite deal makers who have completed sell-side or buy-side deals totaling more than $15 million in combined purchase price during the prior calendar year. This recognition highlights Merritt and Blease's exceptional ability to navigate complex, high-value transactions within the lower middle market."Behind every successful transaction is a team of professionals who bring expertise, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their clients," stated Jaclyn Ring, Chair of the Board of The M&A Source. "These award recipients exemplify the best of our profession. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.""Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease consistently operate at the highest level of our industry," said Carmen Saad Hanna, Senior Vice President and COO of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. "Closing over $15 million in transactions requires not just financial acumen, but a deep understanding of the intricacies of lower middle market deals. Their dedication to securing the best possible outcomes for their clients is unmatched, and this recognition from M&A Source is incredibly well-deserved.".More information about Steve Merritt, Wayne Blease, and Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming can be found at www.tworldswtx.com , or by contacting infoswtx@tworld.com or (281) 769-4277.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerages to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com About the M&A SourceThe M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI ) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org

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