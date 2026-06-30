HAPPI Health Partners with CareImpact.ai to Expand AI-Powered Patient Engagement and Care Coordination

Pilot collaboration helps North Alabama patients stay connected to care while expanding preventive outreach, care coordination, and AI-supported engagement.

The future of healthcare AI is not simply generating insights - it is enabling action through intelligent care pathways.” — Prof. Siamak "Sia" Zadeh, Co-Founder and CTO of CareImpact.ai.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAPPI Health is strengthening patient engagement and care coordination through a collaboration pilot program with CareImpact.ai , an agentic AI care execution platform. By combining compassionate, community-based care with AI-powered care coordination, HAPPI Health will help more people across North Alabama stay connected to their care teams, receive preventive care, manage chronic conditions, and access community services and resources.As healthcare providers face growing workforce shortages and increasing demands for managing at-risk and rising-risk patients’ care management, extending the reach of care teams has become increasingly important. Through this collaboration, HAPPI Health is leveraging CareImpact's AI-powered platform to help identify patients who need additional support, automate outreach, improve preventive care completion, coordinate follow-up, and connect eligible patients with healthcare benefits and community resources."Our mission has always been to provide accessible, compassionate, high-quality care," said Dr. George Kyle, Chief Medical Officer of HAPPI Health. "By collaborating with CareImpact, we can strengthen patient engagement beyond the clinic, improve care coordination, and extend the reach of our care teams so more patients receive the support they need."Unlike traditional solutions that primarily identify patients at risk, CareImpact helps healthcare organizations take action. The platform automates patient outreach, streamlines care coordination, and helps ensure patients receive the follow-up care they need between clinic visits, while helping advance health equity for underserved and high-risk patients. The collaboration is designed to support care teams with clinically guided workflows, patient privacy safeguards', and human oversight for situations requiring clinical or operational follow-up."Healthcare organizations do not need another dashboard telling them what is wrong. They need help getting the work done," said Doron Porat, Co-Founder and CEO of CareImpact.ai." Our technology helps care teams reach patients, coordinate care, connect people with available benefits, and complete the follow-up activities that improve outcomes while allowing clinicians to focus on what they do best: caring for patients."𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀Healthcare organizations have more patient data than ever before. The challenge is turning those insights into intelligent completed actions. Staffing shortages and administrative demands often make it difficult for care teams to consistently reach patients, coordinate services, and close care gaps.Together, HAPPI Health and CareImpact.ai leverage AI agents to: Keep patients engaged between appointments Increase preventive screenings and follow-up care Support chronic disease management Improve care coordination across the care team Connect patients with available health and social benefits Reduce manual administrative work for clinical staff Improve quality performance in value-based care"The future of healthcare AI is not simply generating insights - it is enabling action through intelligent care pathways," said Prof. Siamak "Sia" Zadeh, Co-Founder and CTO of CareImpact.ai. "By combining advanced AI agents with clinically guided workflows, CareImpact helps healthcare organizations automate routine coordination tasks while maintaining the human connection that is essential to patient care. We are proud to work with HAPPI Health to bring this vision into practice."Together, HAPPI Health and CareImpact.ai are demonstrating how AI can help community healthcare organizations expand access, strengthen patient engagement, and deliver more coordinated care without replacing the trusted relationships between patients and their healthcare providers.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗜 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵HAPPI Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-a-Like - a nonprofit community health center - dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services regardless of a patient's ability to pay. HAPPI Health offers primary care, pediatric care, behavioral health services, urgent care, and other community-focused healthcare programs across multiple locations in the Tennessee Valley.Media Contact: Claudia Soronen, csoronen@happihealth.org𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁.𝗮𝗶CareImpact.ai is an agentic AI care execution platform that helps value-based healthcare providers move from patient insight to completed action. The platform automates care coordination, patient engagement, benefits navigation, and follow-up workflows to help providers improve outcomes, close care gaps, reduce administrative burden, and scale care delivery for high-risk and underserved populations.Media Contact: Siamak Zadeh, siazadeh@careimpact.ai

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