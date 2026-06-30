Bitcoin Treasuries Conference 2026 Unveils Date and Location: September 28 at Second in New York City

The second annual Bitcoin Treasuries Conference will be held at Second in New York City.

The second annual event will see 350 treasury strategists, institutional allocators, and corporate finance leaders discuss digital asset balance sheet adoption.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net today announced the date and venue for the 2026 Bitcoin Treasuries Conference : September 28 at SECOND in mid-town Manhattan.The conference will convene 300+ treasury strategists, CFOs, institutional allocators, and corporate finance leadership to examine corporate Bitcoin adoption at scale. The inaugural 2025 event brought together decision-makers from Strategy, Strive, Metaplanet, DDC, and the over 300 public and private companies now holding digital assets on the balance sheet.Further, the event directly catalyzed Strive's $1.4 billion acquisition of Semler Scientific, establishing the conference as a critical convening point for treasury strategy dialogue and corporate Bitcoin adoption at scale."Crypto's counter-culture era is over. What comes next is institutional Bitcoin adoption at scale, and this conference will be the epicenter of that conversation. The speakers here represent the actual decision-makers moving billions into Bitcoin treasury strategy,” said Pete Rizzo, founder and President at Bitcoin Treasuries.Unlike typical industry conferences where speakers are paid to deliver remarks and depart, the Bitcoin Treasuries Conference convenes the exact decision-makers shaping institutional Bitcoin adoption in theory, while moving it into practice with real capital. Last year, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor delivered the keynote address, cementing his place as the defining voice for institutional Bitcoin adoption."Last year, we tore up the conference script — no five-person panels saying nothing slowly, no sponsor parade, no badge-scanning theater. Just the people actually moving Bitcoin onto corporate balance sheets, in a room small enough that you leave having met all of them. That's not an accident of the format. It is the format. If you want to understand where institutional Bitcoin treasury strategy goes in 2026 and beyond, this is the room," said Ed Juline, co-founder, Bitcoin Treasuries Conference.This year, the conference will position emerging leaders for the next wave of institutions building on this pioneering approach. The conference will address digital asset accounting mechanics, portfolio construction, capital market innovations, regulatory frameworks, and operational case studies from leading corporate treasury programs.Bitcoin Treasuries tracks 300+ treasury companies across 25,000 registered users and delivers 2.6 million page views annually, while generating over 100 million social impressions, proving the institutional digital asset conversation is reaching a wide audience globally.Registration and partnership inquiries are open. For more details about event sponsorships and ticketing, email ed@bitcointreasuries.net###About BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries.net is the industry's leading platform for tracking institutional and corporate Bitcoin adoption across 300+ public and private companies. The platform reaches 200+ million annual impressions and engages CFOs, treasury teams, allocators, and financial decision-makers globally.Media Contact:BitcoinTreasuries.netpress@bitcointreasuries.net

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