Fireworks safety reminders ahead of Independence Day Weekend 2026

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOLIVIA, N.C. – As Independence Day weekend approaches, the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents and visitors to follow best safety practices and state laws concerning fireworks.

A burn ban is in effect for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County due to weather conditions that are not favorable to open burning, particularly due to increasing drought conditions and fire danger risks. Because of these conditions, officials recommend individuals avoid using personal fireworks and consider attending professional fireworks displays instead to best protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property.

Professional fireworks displays and other Independence Day events in Brunswick County can be found on the N.C. 4th of July Festival website and the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority website.

Fireworks such as ground spinners, firecrackers, round spinners, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars are illegal in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, wildfires caused by fireworks can be prosecuted under the forest protection laws of North Carolina, and individuals may be subject to reimbursing the costs for fire suppression.

In general, fireworks such as sparklers (that consist of 100 grams or less of mixture), fountains, snake and glow worms, smoke devices, and novelty fireworks items that do not detonate or explode, do not spin, are hand‑held or ground‑based, and cannot propel themselves through the air are permitted for use in North Carolina. Individuals should make sure fireworks are legal in North Carolina prior to buying them, especially if purchased across state lines.

Individuals who live within a municipality or neighborhood should also check if there are local laws or property owners association rules for private fireworks celebrations.

The following fireworks safety practices can help prevent wildfires:

Never use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Make sure fireworks are always used with adult supervision, and follow the instructions provided with the fireworks.

used with adult supervision, and follow the instructions provided with the fireworks. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals. Always have a water source, fire extinguisher, and rake or shovel nearby. Ensure all burning material is completely extinguished afterward and monitor the area for several hours.

have a water source, fire extinguisher, and rake or shovel nearby. Ensure all burning material is completely extinguished afterward and monitor the area for several hours. Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away. Always light fireworks one at a time. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

light fireworks one at a time. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone. Never use fireworks near woods, vegetation, or any combustible material. Do not aim fireworks at trees, bushes, or hedges.

use fireworks near woods, vegetation, or any combustible material. aim fireworks at trees, bushes, or hedges. Never use fireworks in neighborhood backyards or other crowded areas. Always use fireworks in a large, open, preferably paved, area or near a body of water.

use fireworks in neighborhood backyards or other crowded areas. Always use fireworks in a large, open, preferably paved, area or near a body of water. After fireworks complete their burning: To prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Find more fireworks safety tips online at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/fireworks-safety. For questions, contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910.253.2041.

Always call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency. For non-emergency fireworks concerns, contact your local police department or call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency phone number at 910.253.7490.

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