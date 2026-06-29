Thomas Keith Warren Sentenced to 107 Years for Attempted Sexual Assault and Burglary

June 26, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On June 18, 2026, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Laura Hartz sentenced 68-year-old Thomas Keith Warren to 107 years to serve for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.

The convictions stemmed from conduct occurring on July 18, 2018. Warren broke into the victimâ€™s home while she was not there. Neighbors saw Warren around the victimâ€™s home putting on gloves, and they called the police. When the police arrived, Warren was in the victimâ€™s home. He eventually came outside, and police spotted him in the backyard. Warren then climbed over the fence in an effort to escape. Police took him into custody and found a restraint on his person.

Further investigation revealed that Warren was a serial rapist. He was released from prison a few years prior to this conduct after he admitted to committing several sexual assaults in 1988. He was on parole for the 1988 convictions at the time of this 2018 offense. His prior convictions stemmed from substantially similar conduct, wherein Warren would break into womenâ€™s homes and sexually assault them.

At sentencing, his 2018 victim told the court â€œ[t]here is not really anything more frightening than to think that someone would have been waiting to attack me while I am not on guard in my own home.â€ She further implored the court, â€œI believe it is only fair that he spends the rest of his natural life in prison. Not for my own peace of mind, but for every woman in Anchorage.â€

The State asked for Warren to receive the maximum sentence possible for both offenses - a composite sentence of 109 years. Noting that Warren had never shown any remorse for any of his actions either in the 1980s or in the 2018 offense and arguing that while he has only been convicted of 4 sexual assaults, based on his history, the prior case, and past investigations he is suspected of having at least 14 victims if not more. The State further argued that Warren is a serial offender and that he was among the most dangerous people to this community and his offense was aggravated based on his criminal history.

Judge Hartz found that not only was his sentence of 99 years for Attempted Sexual Assault legally required, but it was appropriate. Judge Hartz stated â€œ[Mr. Warrenâ€™s] freedom comes at the expense of women in our community. . .Women in our community are unsafe if he is in it.â€ Judge Hartz found that, â€œHis conduct is not a man who has changed or who wants to change. Despite the passage of 3 decades, he [was] the same person in 2018 as he was in the 1980s.â€ Finding that Warren was a sexual predator, she went on to note that he had robbed the victim of feeling safe in her own home and that is not something she can get back. Judge Hartz further found that Warren â€œ[e]ngages in dangerous sexual conduct that poses a clear risk to the public.â€ And that, â€œHe is dangerous and an active threat to our community.â€

Based on these findings, Judge Hartz agreed with the State that it was appropriate to sentence Warren to serve a composite sentence of more than 99 years. Sentencing him to 99 years for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and additional 8 years to serve for Burglary in the First Degree. As a result, Warren will serve a composite sentence of 107 years.

The case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt, with assistance from paralegal Aryel Dilley. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit Detective Christopher Thomas with assistance from Patrol Officers. The bravery and the sacrifice of Warrenâ€™s victims, both current and past, to come forward and testify in this matter cannot be overstated. He was stopped, in significant part, because they agreed to relive the horror and trauma of those incidents and because vigilant neighbors foiled his plan.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.