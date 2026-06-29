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Where to Watch the World Cup Knock Out Stage

France vs Sweden, 5 p.m.

Mayor Wu’s Watch Party | Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common, 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02108

The Anchor | Charlestown Navy Yard, 1 Shipyard Park Charlestown, MA 02129

Boston House of Soccer | High Street Place, 110 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

Cisco Brewnited | Cisco Brewers, 1301 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215

Matches at the Market | Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr, Boston, MA 02215

Mexico vs Ecuador, 9 p.m.

Mayor Wu’s Watch Party | Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common, 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02108

The Anchor | Charlestown Navy Yard, 1 Shipyard Park Charlestown, MA 02129

Boston House of Soccer | High Street Place, 110 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

Cisco Brewnited | Cisco Brewers, 1301 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215

Matches at the Market | Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr, Boston, MA 02215

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Where to Watch the World Cup Knock Out Stage

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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