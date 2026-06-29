Where to Watch the World Cup Knock Out Stage
France vs Sweden, 5 p.m.
Mayor Wu’s Watch Party | Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common, 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02108
The Anchor | Charlestown Navy Yard, 1 Shipyard Park Charlestown, MA 02129
Boston House of Soccer | High Street Place, 110 High Street, Boston, MA 02110
Cisco Brewnited | Cisco Brewers, 1301 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Matches at the Market | Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr, Boston, MA 02215
Mexico vs Ecuador, 9 p.m.
Mayor Wu’s Watch Party | Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common, 139 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02108
The Anchor | Charlestown Navy Yard, 1 Shipyard Park Charlestown, MA 02129
Boston House of Soccer | High Street Place, 110 High Street, Boston, MA 02110
Cisco Brewnited | Cisco Brewers, 1301 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Matches at the Market | Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr, Boston, MA 02215
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