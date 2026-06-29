Independence Day Events to Commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the City’s 250th Independence Day Celebrations, taking place on Saturday, July 4, as part of Boston’s ongoing commemoration of the nation’s founding and the city’s pivotal role in the American Revolution.

“Boston is proud to have led the nation 250 years ago in fighting for independence from tyranny, and the people of Boston today continue to embody this revolutionary spirit,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are proud to host this year’s special 250th Fourth of July celebrations for Bostonians and families across the country to honor our history and chart the course for our brightest future.”

Event schedule - Saturday, July 4

7:30 a.m. – Parade staging begins at Dartmouth Street and Copley Square

9 a.m. – Independence Day Parade steps off from Copley Square

10 a.m. – Halt of Honors Ceremony at Old Granary Burying Ground

10:15 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence from the Old State House Balcony

11 a.m. – Independence Day Oration at Faneuil Hall - special guests to be announced

Parade and other celebrations

The Independence Day Parade will feature historic organizations, military units, veterans groups, civic organizations, musicians, and community participants as it proceeds from Copley Square through downtown Boston.

At 9 a.m., the parade will step off promptly from Copley Square.

At 10 a.m., the parade will pause at the Old Granary Burying Ground for the traditional Halt of Honors ceremony. During the ceremony, Colonel Lee Fife will read biographies of notable patriots and wreaths will be placed at the graves of Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine, Peter Faneuil, and Crispus Attucks.

At 10:15 a.m., the public is invited to gather outside the Old State House for the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the historic balcony. The ceremony will feature a trumpet call, a performance of “God Bless America” by Boston Police Officer Stephen McNulty, remarks from Mayor Wu, and the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence by the Captain Commanding of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. The reading will conclude with patriotic music performed by the Zarba Military Band.

At 11 a.m., the annual Independence Day Oration will take place in Faneuil Hall. The program will include musical performances by the Zarba Military Band, remarks from Mayor Michelle Wu, a featured Independence Day Oration, and additional observances honoring the nation’s founding and Boston’s historic contributions to American independence.

Parade route

The parade will begin at Copley Square and proceed down Boylston Street, turn left onto Tremont Street, and end at Court Street. View a detailed map of the parade route.

Residents and visitors should expect temporary street closures, parking restrictions, and traffic delays in the vicinity of the parade route and staging areas throughout the morning. Street occupancy and parking restrictions will be in effect on portions of Cambridge Street, Court Street, Dartmouth Street, and surrounding roadways.

For additional information, visit the Boston 250 website.