COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD CHAIR MICHAEL J. BRACCI

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Michael J. Bracci Ken Kennerly

Kenneth R. Kennerly Also Joins Board of Directors

Mike brings tremendous financial expertise, thoughtful leadership, and a deep commitment to philanthropy and community impact. We are also excited to welcome Ken Kennerly to the Board.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, announced today that Michael J. Bracci has been named Chair of its Board of Directors Bracci assumes the role after serving as Vice Chair of the Board. Since joining the Board in May 2019, he has held several leadership positions, including Chair of the Investment Committee, Treasurer of the Board, Chair of the Finance Committee, and member of both the Executive and Finance Committees.Bracci is Executive Vice President of Northern Trust Company and currently serves as President of the company’s South Region, Wealth Management. He joined Northern Trust in 1993 and brings more than 30 years of experience in banking, finance, investment management, private banking, trust and fiduciary management, family office and banking solutions, and wealth planning.A longtime civic and philanthropic leader in Palm Beach County, Bracci has held leadership roles with many of the region’s most prominent nonprofit organizations. He serves as Vice Chair on the Board of the Nicklaus Children’s Healthcare Foundation and is the current Chair of the Board’s Executive Committee (2005-Present). He served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for 18 years. He is past Chair of the Board of Trustees (2017-2019), served as chair of the CEO Search Committee, Kravis Governance/Nominating Committee, Operating Committee and Chair of the Corporate Partners Committee. He was a member of the Kravis Audit Committee for 14 years.In addition, Bracci is a former member of the Board at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach (2011-2017) serving as Treasurer and as Chair of the Governance Committee. A former member of the Board of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, he held a number of leadership positions over a 12 year period including Treasurer, Governance Chair and President of the Board (2004-2016). He also served on the Board of the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, (1995-2006) was President of the Board (2002-2004). In 2005 he was awarded Board Member of the Year. He is a former member of the Board of Trustees of Town of Palm Beach United Way (1988-2014) and served as past Chair (2010-2012). He was awarded the Palm Beach Atlantic University Free Enterprise Day Medalist in 2011.“The Community Foundation has an extraordinary ability to bring people, resources, and ideas together to create lasting impact across our region,” said Bracci. “I am honored to serve as Board Chair and look forward to building on the organization’s strong momentum while continuing to expand opportunities and support for the communities we serve throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties.”The Community Foundation also announced that Kenneth R. Kennerly has joined its Board of Directors. Kennerly is a 37-year veteran of the sports marketing and event management industry, with expertise spanning athlete management, corporate consulting, PGA TOUR professional event development and management, and strategic brand partnerships within the sports and golf sectors. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for bringing creative and innovative ideas to complex business strategies and multi-level marketing initiatives.He currently serves as President & CEO of K2 Sports Ventures, LLC; Managing Director and Owner of The Palm Beaches Marathon, LLC; Executive Director of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a PGA TOUR Champions event; Executive Vice President of Pro Links Sports; and Senior Advisor at PopStroke Entertainment. Kennerly also holds a seat on multiple boards including the palm Beach County Business Development Board, Palm Beach County Sports Commission, The First Tee of Florida’s Gold Coast, Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, American Junior Golf Association, Chamber of the Palm Beaches, Owen Cheatham Foundation, and others.Jeffrey A. Stoops concludes his tenure as Chair of the Board and will continue serving the organization as Vice Chair of the Board.“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Bracci into this important leadership role,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Mike brings tremendous financial expertise, thoughtful leadership, and a deep commitment to philanthropy and community impact. We are also excited to welcome Ken Kennerly to the Board. His entrepreneurial mindset, strategic vision, and extensive community relationships will be tremendous assets as we continue expanding the Community Foundation’s reach and impact throughout the region.”As of July 1, 2026, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors includes: Mary Pat Alcus, Kristen Bissett, Michael J. Bracci, Nancy G. Brinker, Susan P. Brockway, Sheree Davis Cunningham, Julie Fisher Cummings, Danita R. DeHaney, James “Chip” DiPaula Jr., William E. Donnell, Earnie Ellison Jr., Phyllis M. Gillespie, Dennis S. Hudson III, Tammy Jackson-Moore, Joanne Julien, Kenneth R. Kennerly, Marti M. LaTour, David Mérot, Elizabeth R. Neuhoff, Kevin Powers, Pam Rauch, Gabrielle Raymond McGee, Laurie S. Silvers, Jeffrey A. Stoops, and Kenneth West II.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Community Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $300 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

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