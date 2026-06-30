CommerceIQ Expands Shelf-Aware Retail Media Management to DoorDash Ads

Brands can now activate and optimize ads on DoorDash through CommerceIQ's AI-powered Retail Management Platform

By bringing DoorDash onto our platform and leveraging AllyAI for Media, we're giving brands the intelligence to compete where it counts and drive incremental sales.” — Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommerceIQ , the leading agentic retail platform, today announced that Retail Media Management powered by AllyAI now includes DoorDash Ads campaign management and reporting, marking the company's entry into local commerce via DoorDash, which became the leading third-party marketplace in order volume across grocery and retail in the U.S. in 2025, according to YipitData*. The DoorDash Ads API integration gives CPG brands a single place to manage DoorDash Ads alongside their broader retail media portfolio, making it easier to monitor performance, reach high-intent shoppers at the moment of purchase and optimize campaigns for incrementality.As consumers increasingly turn to local delivery for groceries, household essentials, and everyday on-demand purchases, brands are investing more heavily in retail media that influences consumers when they’re ready to buy. DoorDash Ads connects CPG brands to a high-intent customer base across grocery, convenience, retail, and alcohol stores to drive incremental sales, unlock new purchase occasions, and turn first-time buyers into loyal customers.Paired with AllyAI for Media and CommerceIQ's neural network, brands can incorporate 50+ real-time commerce signals into campaign decisions, not just advertising metrics. Unlike traditional retail media tools, AllyAI for Media incorporates traffic signals, search data, and category trends directly into media decision-making by continuously evaluating sales performance and competitive dynamics alongside advertising metrics. This gives brands a clear picture of what's actually driving outcomes, and where to invest to stay ahead, along with strategy configured around business objectives like incremental sales and share of voice, not just ROAS."The lines between retail media and commerce are disappearing," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. "Platforms like DoorDash play an increasingly important role in how consumers discover, evaluate, and buy. By bringing DoorDash onto our platform and leveraging AllyAI for Media, we're giving brands the intelligence to compete where it counts and drive incremental sales.""Consumers come to DoorDash ready to buy, whether it's prepping for a summer cookout, preparing to host a soccer party, or a sick day when leaving the house isn't an option," said Katie Daleo, GM, CPG Ads, DoorDash. "These are the types of moments people look to DoorDash, and we believe the brands that show up in those moments - and measure in real-time and then optimize - are the ones driving outsized growth. CommerceIQ's integration with the DoorDash Ads API gives advertisers the intelligence to do exactly that."To learn more or request a demo contact CommerceIQ or if you are already a customer contact your CommerceIQ customer success director.About CommerceIQThe CommerceIQ Agentic retail platform powers profitable digital commerce growth for 2,200+ of the world’s leading brands including Nestlé, Colgate, and Whirlpool with AI agents for retail media, sales, content and the digital shelf. Built on a unified view of your business, CommerceIQ continuously analyzes performance to deliver real-time, actionable insights, provide recommendations, and automate workflows that improve share of search, maximize media ROI, and boost incremental sales. Proven to deliver 10-100x the efficiency of traditional agencies, CommerceIQ is trusted by the world’s top brands and a global network of 1,450+ partners. To learn more or request a demo, visit commerceiq.ai/demo.*As of December 2025. Based on YipitData’s order count share data and is inclusive of grocery, convenience, alcohol, and retail orders. Category represents YipitData’s analysis of third-party grocery & retail delivery service providers only and is a small fraction of the overall industry.

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