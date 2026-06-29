Tired of Junk Piling Up? Stand Up Guys Brings Dumpster Bag Rentals to Tampa

The Stand Up Guys Big Blue Bag gives Tampa homeowners a simple, flexible way to clear clutter without renting a traditional dumpster.

The local junk removal crew rolls out an affordable dumpster bag you fill on your own time—no bulky dumpster, no rental clock.

Life gets busy and the stuff adds up on all of us. A dumpster bag takes the pressure off.” — Casey Walsh, CEO & Founder, Stand Up Guys Junk Removal

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anybody who's lived here long enough knows the feeling. The garage that started as "I'll deal with it this weekend" and somehow turned into a year. The patio set that rusted out after the last storm and has been leaning against the fence ever since. The old mattress stuck in the hallway because the city won't take it and you are not about to wrestle it onto the roof of your car in August.Stand Up Guys has been hearing about it for years. Now they're doing something about it.The Tampa junk removal company today launched dumpster bag rentals across the city. A heavy-duty bag homeowners can keep at the house, fill whenever they get around to it, and have hauled off when they're ready. No giant roll-off blocking the driveway. No clock ticking. Just a simple way to get rid of the stuff that won't fit in the trash can."I've watched people apologize for their garages for years," said Casey Walsh, owner of Stand Up Guys. "They don't need to. Life gets busy and the stuff adds up on all of us. A dumpster bag takes the pressure off. Fill it when you can. Call us when you're done. You don't have to clear the whole house in one frantic Saturday anymore."Here's how it works. You grab a dumpster bag for $25. It sits in the garage, the side yard, wherever's easy. Over a weekend or a month, you load it up at your own pace, old furniture, busted appliances, renovation debris, the junk that's been quietly driving you crazy. When it's full, you book a curbside pickup, starting at $149, and the Stand Up Guys crew makes it disappear.For a lot of Tampa homeowners, that middle ground has been missing. Renting a full dumpster feels like overkill for a garage cleanout. Hauling it yourself means paying to dump at the landfill, loading a truck you might not have, and giving up a Saturday to do it. The dumpster bag splits the difference: the room of a dumpster, the patience of doing it on your own schedule, and a crew that handles the heavy lifting at the end.The service is available now to homeowners across Tampa.About Stand Up GuysStand Up Guys is a Tampa-based junk removal company that has spent years hauling away the things local homeowners are ready to be rid of. The new dumpster bag rental is the latest way the company is making cleanouts easier on the people of Tampa.Media & Customer ContactStand Up GuysPhone: (813) 512-0480Web: https://standupguys.com/dumpster-bag-rental/

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