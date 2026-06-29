ADOT to construct passing lanes on SR 79 north of Florence

FLORENCE – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project in early July to construct passing lanes along an 8-mile segment of State Route 79 north of Florence.

The $6.3 million project will take place from about 3 miles north of the Gila River in Florence at milepost 140, extending north to milepost 148 about 2 miles south of the SR 79 interchange with US 60.

The project includes:

Passing lanes along both sides of the highway

Adding paved shoulders next to passing lanes

Repairing or replacing pavement as needed

Replacing guardrail

Construction is expected to begin July 6, with work taking place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 6 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Work will continue through summer 2027.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph during work hours. Drivers may experience lane closures, flagging operations and various restrictions throughout the project.

For more information, visit the project website at azdot.gov > Southeast District > State Route 79 Passing Lane Project: Milepost 140 to 148.