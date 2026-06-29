Automated License Plate Reader Helps DPS Locate Children from AMBER Alert in Houston (Central Texas Region)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has recovered two missing children identified in a statewide AMBER Alert issued out of Bexar Co. last week. Escarleth Vasquez, 15, and Alejandro Vasquez, 1, were located safe in Houston on Thursday.

On June 22, 2026, at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), DPS CID Special Agents in San Antonio began assisting in a missing persons investigation involving Escarleth and Alejandro Vasquez from Converse. As part of this investigation, DPS CID Special Agents requested the issuance of a statewide AMBER Alert – which generated thousands of tips and helped Special Agents accelerate their investigation. As part of their investigation, Special Agents utilized data from Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) to track a suspect vehicle that had traveled to Converse and back to an apartment complex in the Houston area. DPS CID in San Antonio coordinated with DPS CID in Houston to respond to the apartment complex, where they ultimately located both Escarleth and Alejandro safe on June 25, 2026.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time. Questions regarding DFPS custody matters or actions taken prior to DPS involvement should be directed to DFPS.

Cases like this highlight the importance of the public’s attention to emergency alerts issued by law enforcement, and DPS would like to thank Texans for their vigilance and assistance in helping investigators locate Escarleth and Alejandro.

Read more about AMBER Alerts, and the Statewide Alert Program, here.

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(DPS – Central Texas Region)