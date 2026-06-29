Public Meeting to be Held for Missouri Route 47 Widening Project from Hawk Point to Troy

HANNIBAL – The public is invited to an informational meeting to share project information regarding construction phases, traffic control plans and planned detour routes for the Missouri Route 47 roadway widening project, located between Routes A/D in Hawk Point and just west of Routes H/J in Troy in Lincoln County.

The public meeting will be held on Monday, July 13, 2026, from 4-6 p.m. at the Hawk Point Lions Club building, located at 180 W. Lincoln St. in Hawk Point, Mo. Details about the project, including a project schedule, will be shared at the meeting through displays and discussions with Missouri Department of Transportation engineers and its contractor, Magruder Paving. The meeting will be open-house style, with no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to join in anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“We encourage individuals to come to the public meeting and learn about this important project and ask questions,” said MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Keith Killen. "This roadway widening project will improve safety and the overall condition and efficiency of the MO 47 corridor. Planned improvements will realign two curves in the corridor and allow for the addition of paved shoulders, intersection improvements and pavement resurfacing."

In preparation for this project, environmental impacts were evaluated, additional right of way was acquired for improvements, and utility relocation work is ongoing. The $18.8 million contract was awarded in May 2026 to Magruder Paving; construction is tentatively anticipated to begin in mid-summer.

All displays and information provided at the public meeting will be posted on the project webpage immediately following the meeting.

To learn more about the project or review meeting displays and materials, please visit the project webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-47-safety-and-operational-improvements-lincoln-county. We also encourage anyone interested in project updates to sign up for emails at https://www.modot.org/eupdates.

MoDOT is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact Northeast District Communications at 573-248-2490 or necr@modot.mo.gov by Friday, July 3.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.