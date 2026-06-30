Covello Tax Law Names Sarah Sutton Director of Operations

Philadelphia-based tax and exit planning firm expands its team to strengthen systems, client experience, and operational infrastructure.

We are building the firm with the operating discipline of a company, while preserving the judgment and discretion clients expect from a sophisticated tax law practice.” — Dustin Covello

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covello Tax Law has appointed Sarah Sutton as Director of Operations, bringing dedicated operational leadership to the firm as it continues serving entrepreneurs, investors, and professional advisors on complex tax planning matters nationwide.Sutton will oversee day-to-day operations, administrative workflows, internal procedures, and technology systems. Her focus is building the operational infrastructure that allows founder Dustin Covello to remain fully concentrated on sophisticated tax strategy, client planning, and advisor collaboration."Dustin has a clear vision for the kind of firm he wants to build," said Sutton. "My role is to help execute that vision by building the systems and workflows that allow the firm to serve clients with clarity, precision, and responsiveness."Covello Tax Law focuses on exit planning, tax optimization, business and legal advising, and entrepreneur-focused estate planning. The firm works with business owners, investors, and advisory teams on complex tax issues including liquidity events, entity structures, and ongoing planning."We are building the firm with the operating discipline of a company, while preserving the judgment and discretion clients expect from a sophisticated tax law practice," said Dustin Covello, founder. "When we get that right, clients get a better experience and I have more room to focus on the strategic work that creates value."For more information, visit covellotaxlaw.com.About Covello Tax LawCovello Tax Law is a tax and exit planning law firm serving entrepreneurs, investors, and their advisors nationwide. The firm focuses on sophisticated tax strategies for liquidity events, complex business structures, tax optimization, and entrepreneur-focused estate planning.Media ContactCovello Tax Lawdustin@covellotaxlaw.comcovellotaxlaw.com

Philadelphia Tax and Exit Planning Law Firm

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