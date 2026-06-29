County warns residents of spoof phone calls

The Currituck County Department of Social Services (DSS) is alerting residents to reports of fraudulent “spoof” phone calls that appear to originate from the department. Individuals have reported receiving calls stating they are eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. These calls are not from Currituck County DSS.

The Currituck County Department of Social Services does not administer Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and will not contact residents to notify them of SSI eligibility.

Phone spoofing is a common scam in which callers manipulate caller ID information to make it appear as though they are calling from a trusted organization. Residents should not rely solely on caller ID to verify the legitimacy of a call.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from Currituck County DSS:

Hang up immediately if you question the validity of the call.

Do not provide personal, financial, or banking information over the phone.

Contact the Currituck County Department of Social Services directly at 252-232-3083 if you have questions or concerns regarding your benefits or services.

Currituck County encourages residents to remain vigilant and to report suspected scams to the appropriate authorities if they believe they have been targeted. For additional information, please contact the Currituck County Department of Social Services at 252-232-3083.