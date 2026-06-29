Evolution Moving Company

Independent industry analysis places the Fort Worth movers above 2,045 Texas competitors, citing a 4.9 star Google rating and a 1% damage claim rate.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new 2026 industry analysis by GreatGuysMove has placed Evolution Moving Company Fort Worth in the top 1.3 percent of all moving companies in Texas, with an overall score of 9.45 out of 10. The same report positions the Fort Worth firm in the top 1.67 percent of moving companies nationwide and notes that it scores better than 2,045 other movers operating across the state.The ranking is based on an 11-point rating system that scores moving companies across criteria including service quality, responsiveness, efficiency, accident response, and customer willingness to rehire. Reviews are time-weighted to reflect recent performance, and the system applies Bayesian averages to account for differences in company age and review volume. Evolution Moving Company's score positions the family-owned operation as one of the highest-performing relocation businesses serving the Fort Worth and broader Tarrant County market.Founded in 2013 and headquartered at 3320 Dooling Street in Fort Worth, Evolution Moving Company operates fully licensed under USDOT 2467590 and TxDMV 006779351c, carries BBB A+ accreditation, and holds three layers of insurance covering liability, worker compensation, and cargo. The company has logged a 4.9 star Google rating from 931 verified Fort Worth reviewers and reports a damage claim rate of approximately one percent across all moves."You only get a 96 percent referral rate by treating someone's grandmother's piano like it is your grandmother's piano," a company representative said, referencing the rate at which new Fort Worth bookings come from past clients and word of mouth referrals. The company attributes the score to operational decisions that depart from the broker driven model common in the industry. Every Evolution crew member is a W-2 employee, never a day laborer or subcontractor, and every new hire completes a two week in house training program that covers truck packing, floor protection, and fragile item handling before being assigned to a paid move. Federal and state background checks and pre employment drug screening are mandatory.The Fort Worth team specializes in local moves across every Tarrant County zip code, with documented experience in Sundance Square high rises, TCU Westcliff family homes, Arlington Heights bungalows, Westover Hills estates, Wedgwood mid centuries, and Alliance corporate relocations. Crews handle Certificate of Insurance requirements for downtown towers, freight elevator coordination, and HOA compliance across Mistletoe Heights, Trinity Bluff, and Magnolia Avenue addresses. Working with experienced local movers in Fort Worth is what allows households to avoid the most common pitfalls of summer relocations, including I 30 traffic timing and heat exposure for sensitive items.Beyond local relocations, the company runs a single crew long distance program where the same team that loads a Fort Worth household is the team that unloads at the destination. There are no third party handoffs or carrier transfers in transit. The Fort Worth long distance moving program has reached 38 states, with GPS tracked trucks, written inventories, and locked delivery windows confirmed before move day. Service categories also include packing, piano moving, labor only, and commercial relocations for offices, server rooms, medical practices, and retail buildouts.Pricing transparency is central to the model the GreatGuysMove report cited. Evolution Moving publishes hourly rates publicly, issues a written not to exceed total before move day, and prohibits add on fees on the day of the move. Truck fees, stair fees, and long carry fees are explicitly excluded from quotes. The company also offers interest free financing through Wisetack for customers who prefer to spread payment over time.The Fort Worth headquarters serves as the dispatch and training center for the company's Texas operations, with additional crews positioned in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Bedford to cover the broader DFW metroplex and the I 35 corridor. The Dooling Street facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Households planning a relocation can request a binding quote in under two minutes by phone or by submitting the request form on the company's website. To book a verified Fort Worth moving company , Tarrant County residents

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