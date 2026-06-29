Del Rae Behavioral Health Addresses Growing College Student Mental Health Crisis with Outpatient Program in San Diego

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San Diego Facility Offers Flexible, Evidence-Based Care Tailored to the Unique Pressures Facing Students at UCSD, SDSU, USD, and Beyond

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Rae Behavioral Health, an outpatient mental health treatment center located in San Diego's Sorrento Valley, has expanded its programming to directly address the escalating mental health needs of college students throughout the region. With anxiety, depression, and trauma among the most commonly reported concerns on campuses nationwide, Del Rae is meeting students where they are, offering flexible scheduling, individualized treatment plans, and a clinical approach designed around the realities of student life.

College is a period of profound transition, and for many students, the demands of academic performance, financial pressure, identity development, and social adjustment converge in ways that overwhelm existing coping strategies. Campus counseling centers, while valuable, frequently face long wait times and limited capacity for students requiring more structured or intensive support. Del Rae's outpatient program fills that gap, providing a level of clinical depth that goes beyond what most campus resources can offer, without requiring students to put their academic lives on hold.

The program integrates evidence-based therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), alongside advanced modalities such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), brain mapping, and sleep studies. Holistic offerings including yoga, sound healing, and fitness-based activities round out a treatment model designed to address mental health from multiple angles. Sessions are offered in morning and afternoon tracks, allowing students to build treatment into their schedules alongside coursework and other responsibilities.

Del Rae serves students managing a wide range of conditions common in the college population, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, OCD, ADHD-related challenges, and substance use concerns. The facility's college student mental health program was developed with particular awareness of the UCSD community, where the academic culture is widely recognized as exceptionally demanding. The program welcomes students from universities and colleges throughout San Diego County, including SDSU and USD.

Del Rae accepts most major insurance plans including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Beacon Health Options, Multiplan, and Value Options, making professional mental health care accessible to students who might otherwise face financial barriers to treatment. The facility also provides comprehensive aftercare and alumni support to ensure continuity of care beyond the structured program. Students and families can learn more or verify insurance coverage through Del Rae's mental health treatment page at DelRaeBehavioralHealth.com.

About Del Rae Behavioral Health

Del Rae Behavioral Health is an outpatient mental health treatment center located at 6170 Cornerstone Ct E, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92121. The facility offers evidence-based and holistic mental health treatment for adults and young adults, with specialized programming for college students throughout the San Diego region. Del Rae accepts most major insurance plans and provides flexible scheduling to accommodate real-life responsibilities.



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