Opening of New Route 58 East Flyover Marks Major Milestone for Southeastern Public Service Authority Interchange Improvements Project

New eastbound flyover ramp, designed to improve safety on Route 58 in Suffolk, to open as early as June 29

SUFFOLK — As early as 8 p.m. June 29, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Interchange Improvements Project are scheduled to open the newly constructed, single-lane flyover ramp, which will provide Route 58 eastbound traffic with safer access to the SPSA Regional Landfill on Bob Foeller Drive. The flyover will carry eastbound traffic over Route 58 and connect to the existing westbound entrance lane to the SPSA facility. In conjunction with the flyover opening, the existing at-grade median crossing located across from Bob Foeller Drive will be permanently closed to traffic.

The opening of the dedicated flyover marks a significant project milestone, improving safety on Route 58 at the landfill entrance by eliminating crossover traffic conflicts. Remaining project work includes final modifications to complete the permanent closure of the former median crossing, drainage improvements within the median and environmental stabilization within the project limits. The $30 million construction project, funded by SPSA, is scheduled to be completed as early as fall 2026.

Shoulder closures will remain in place on Route 58 in both directions at the former Bob Foeller Drive median crossing to facilitate the remaining construction activities. Intermittent temporary single-lane closures or brief stoppages are possible in both directions for the remainder of construction.

Motorists should drive with caution and continue to stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone. The temporary speed limit reduction to 50 mph remains in effect on Route 58 in both directions within the construction zone

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

For additional information visit the SPSA Interchange Improvements Project page (vdot.virginia.gov/SPSAimprovements).