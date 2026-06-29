Metro Social Services Activates Severe Weather Plan

A stretch of dangerously high temperatures is upon us which means the safety and comfortability of our vulnerable clientele could be compromised. When severe weather presents itself, particularly for an extended period of time, we at Metro Social Services activate our Severe Weather Response. Our most vulnerable populations are seniors and disabled.

Emergency Meal Delivery

Emergency Meal boxes are provided to clients ahead of and/or during the weather system. We also conduct emergency delivery of the meal kits should we determine the client is low on food or are out of food. These emergency meals are in addition to the weekly hot and cold meals that our Home Ambassadors deliver to clients.

Home Meal Delivery

Our daily meal deliveries remain on schedule at this time. During the meal drops, our Home Ambassadors spend extra time with the client, checking with our homebound and congregate site clients (seniors and disabled) to make sure all appliances are working and they are prepared to weather the extreme heat. Should we notice during our visit, they need their AC or other critical appliances replaced or fixed, we will facilitate an immediate response to repair them. They’ll also check for any heat related medical issues. If a concern arises, they will request medical attention.

Our Home Ambassadors are encouraging clients to take precautions such as: avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, heat exhaustion signs to look for, and encouraging them to stay hydrated.

Senior Welfare Calls

We have elevated our Senior Welfare Check program to Level 2 because of the extreme heat. We know that many of our clients live alone and do not have family members nearby to check on them. Level 2 is an advanced stage of welfare calls that include very specific weather-related questions such as – is your air conditioning system working properly, do have a fan, is your refrigerator working, do you have enough of your prescriptions to last you through the severe weather system, etc. We also increase the frequency of calls in Level 2.

This service is available to all of our senior and disabled clients, not included in our Home Meal Delivery program.

Home Visits

Staff will make in-home visits to other vulnerable clients not on our Senior Welfare Call list. The visits are to ensure their safety during the heat wave and assess any needs. They are also prepared to be dispatched should there be an acute, weather-related need.

Communication with OEM

MSS has long been included in the Office of Emergency Management’s disaster response plan. Because we work so closely with them by responding to the needs of Nashville residents affected by emergencies, our executive director is in close communication with OEM’s leadership. Additionally, our team leaders are constantly monitoring the weather to determine if any additional action is needed.

Office Hours

At this time, the weather has not caused any disruption of service. MSS will maintain regular operating hours, 8am – 4:30pm, Monday through Friday. We are located at 3055 Lebanon Pike (Donelson-Hermitage area).

Metropolitan Social Services provides a range of services to help Davidson County residents who are in need. These services promote positive change for individuals and families in times of crisis and economic hardship. We provide: information and referrals, counseling, family support, life management skills, mental health support, nutrition, burial services, strategic planning and research.